Nolan family hit by sad cancer news months after death of Linda Nolan
Coleen Nolan, Brian Nolan and Tommy Nolan on the set of Loose Women© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Linda Nolan died on 15 January 2025

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
The Nolan family lost Linda Nolan on 15 January 2025, 12 years after the death of her elder sister, Bernadette 'Bernie' Nolan.

Both Linda and Bernie had been diagnosed with cancer, and sisters Anne and Coleen have both had their own battles with the condition. However, just weeks after Linda sadly passed away, the family's brother, Brian, revealed that he has now been diagnosed with stage 2 prostate cancer.

WATCH: Tribute to Linda Nolan following her death

Speaking to The Mirror, Brian explained that he spoke to his doctor after noticing an increase in the number of times he was urinating in a day. "I just want cancer to leave us alone," he told the publication.

While Brian opened up about his diagnosis months after the death of his sister, he actually received the diagnosis just three days after she passed.

Denise Nolan and Brian Nolan riding in a carriage© Getty Images
Brian received his diagnosis just days after Linda passed

He explained: "You're never ready for somebody to say: 'Yes, you've got cancer.' It's like being hit by a train. You start plunging into the abyss of: 'I'm going to die.' The urologist stood up and said, 'We're going to treat this and we're going to cure this.'

"I'm focusing on that and hope to God I can have the courage my sisters had."

Linda Nolan sitting in a black floral dress© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock
Linda sadly died this year

Brian revealed that he initially hid his diagnosis from his family, due to Linda's deteriorating health, relying on his "rock" of a wife, Anne.

He also revealed that he was soon going to undergo surgery in order to have his prostate removed and that he would be campaigning for more awareness of the condition.

A young girl stood in the centre of five other girls© Instagram
Cancer has affected several members of the Nolan family

The NHS website says that the main symptoms of the illness are an increased need to urinate, straining while you urinate, and blood in your urine.

Treatment isn't always immediate as prostate cancer progresses very slowly, and some doctors advise "active surveillance." However, it can be treated either by surgically removing the prostate or through radiotherapy.

Coleen Nolan hugging her brother Linda© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Brian has the support of his sister Coleen

Coleen also spoke to the publication following her brother's diagnosis. Sharing her initial reaction to the news, she said: "I couldn't speak. I went completely numb, and about an hour later, I wanted to punch walls and scream."

"In our family, cancer's just there, but he was so positive, and I'm just so proud of him. We're a family that treats everything with as much humour as possible, and we go, 'OK, we can face this together.' That's what we'll do."

Black-and-white photo of Muareen Nolan, Linda Nolan, Coleen Nolan, Bernie Nolan, Tommy Nolan and Brian Nolan© Alamy Stock Photo
Brian (bottom right) had a behind-the-scenes role in the Nolan Sisters

While Brian was never a member of the Nolan Sisters, he worked closely with his sisters in a behind-the-scenes role.

