Christopher Schwarzenegger puts drastic weight loss front and center: 'I tried everything' 

Christopher Schwarzenegger stunned fans recently when he stepped out with a new look and now he's opening up about his physical transformation .

The 27-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver has undergone an image overhaul — but it's not been easy.

Weight loss

Over the weekend, Christopher spoke about his dramatic weight loss at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles.

He confessed it's been a long and challenging journey, but one he's incredibly proud of.

© Getty Images Christopher spoke at The Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit

"It was a big process," he admitted to host Jeff Beecher. "I started in 2019 when I was living in Australia. I was on this big trip. I made it a big deal like, 'Oh, I'm going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,' and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities."

Christopher continued: "I was like, 'I want to go skydiving.' And my friends were like, 'Yeah, no shot.' I was like, 'Yeah, I can't skydive.'"

© GC Images The 27-year-old has undergone an incredible transformation

Insecurities

The University of Michigan graduate — who was on the panel alongside Kelly Osbourne — said he was insecure at school due to his weight.

"I tried everything. I was doing meal delivery things in high school, and I remember feeling like a weirdo when I was bringing weird lunches to school."

© Arnold Schwarzenegger Arnold with son Christopher

He added: "It's not an overnight thing, but it took a lot of trial and error. And even still to this day, when you're saying, 'oh, before and after photos,' I don't feel like I'm an after yet. I don't feel like I'm at the point."

Family photos

Fans noticed Arnold and Maria's youngest son looked dramatically different in family photos in April 2025.

His famous sister Katherine, shared a snapshot with her siblings including Christopher, Patrick and Christina on Instagram.

© Katherine Schwarzenegger Christopher with is siblings

He was also photographed out in Los Angeles with his family over Easter when he showed off his buff physique.

Christopher has remained out of the spotlight, and keeps his social media accounts private. He is thought to be the Director of Development at Indus Valley Media, a Los Angeles-based production company servicing the global film and television marketplace.

© NORTH-SUNSET / BACKGRID He looks svelte over Easter with his family

In addition he is the Vice Chair of the Special Olympics Founder's Council and also works as an associate producer for a production company.

Arnold and Maria share four children; they married in 1986, but called it quits in 2011 after it was revealed that The Terminator star had fathered a child, Joseph, with their housekeeper, Mildred Baena.