Kyle Richards' 25-year-old daughter reveals 'graphic' hair loss after taking weight loss drug — see video

Kyle Richards' 25-year-old daughter Sophia Umansky has shared a "graphic" video of the extensive hair loss she has suffered after taking a weight loss drug for four months.

The reality star, who works with her father Mauricio Umansky as a real estate agent, took to TikTok where she revealed she had been taking Mounjaro for weight loss for the past four months but that she feared she would be "bald in about a week".

Sophia Umansky reveals 'dtamatic' hair loss after taking weight loss drugs

“I am very lucky that I have so much hair, because at the rate that I’ve been losing hair, I’m gonna be bald in a week," she told viewers, revealing that the "dramatic hair loss situation" began around three months into her use of the FDA-approved drug.

Sophia, known for her gorgeous long brunette hair, had her hair styled in a long blowout throughout the video, and at one point ran her hands through her hair, pulling out clumps of hair.

Sophia Umansky reveals hair loss from GLP-1 use

She also shared pictures and videos taken over the prior weeks of the hair strands in the sink and the bathtub.

"I’m just going to show you a quick little video of what my hair loss looks like, and this is every day,” she said. “And you’re not even seeing half of it."

Sophia went on to share that the reality is "worse" because she was only showing the before and after of the showers, and not what happened during.

© Sophia Umansky Sophia's hair loss was shared on TikTok

Sophie is Kyle's daughter with ex-husband Mauricio, and the young woman told fans that she did not believe the hair loss was the direct result of the GLP-1 but instead because she was "not eating enough vitamins, protein, all that kind of stuff".

She then shared that she was adding in vitamins and protein powders to her diet.

What is Mounjaro? Mounjaro is the brand name for Tirzepatide, a drug approved for weight loss by the Food and Drug Administration in 2023. It had already been in use to treat Type 2 diabetes at lower doses, but clinical trials confirmed that at higher doses it reduced food intake and appetite because it activated receptors for two hormones – GIP and GLP-1 – which are released by intestines and regulate blood sugar, suppress hunger, and reduce food intake. A prescription is only available if you are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes or obesity, however it is available off-insurance.

Her sister Alexia praised Sophia for the transparency, quipping: "We love a transparent queen."

However there were also a mix of concerned comments alongside the positive ones with several followers wondering why Sophia was taking weight-loss medication.

"This is wild, she was not overweight to begin with," wrote one user as another shared their experience of being unable to obtain a similar for their diagnosed insulin resistance because of "high demand".