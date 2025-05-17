King Charles is all smiles in 'cool' sunglasses with Prince Edward in rare joint outing

King Charles looked relaxed and cheerful as he made a rare public appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Saturday.

The 76-year-old monarch was joined by his younger brother, Prince Edward, 61, as the pair arrived to watch part of the annual event.

Wearing dark sunglasses and carrying what appeared to be a walking aid, Charles smiled and waved to well-wishers. His appearance was met with applause from members of the public gathered near the entrance.

A laid-back moment for the monarch

The visit marked a more casual outing for the King, who is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. He looked comfortable in a grey coat, stepping out with Edward to support one of the Royal Family’s longest-running traditions.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show, founded in 1943, was a firm favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth II. She made her final visit to the event in 2022, just months before her death, and had attended regularly since its inception.

Charles is not known to attend every year, but has occasionally accompanied his mother or watched family members compete.

Edward by his side

Edward, dressed in a smart country-style jacket and tie, walked alongside his brother and was seen chatting with staff and visitors.

The Duke of Edinburgh was also present earlier in the week with his wife, Duchess Sophie, as they toured the show grounds and met stallholders.

A timeline of King Charles' recent health journey

Their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 20, has previously competed at the show but did not attend this year.

Edward is a frequent supporter of equestrian events and has long played a central role in the Windsor-based competition.

A royal tradition

The Windsor Horse Show is known for drawing members of the royal family, both as spectators and participants.

Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne, has often attended due to her equestrian background, while Queen Camilla and Princess Anne herself have also made appearances over the years.

Zara was pictured embracing Charles during the 2024 event, in one of the most talked-about royal moments of the year.

This weekend’s appearance by the King comes after a quieter few weeks in which he has scaled back public engagements due to health reasons. It is understood that his team continues to assess each outing on a case-by-case basis.

Family support remains visible

Charles’s close bond with his siblings has become more visible in recent months, particularly during public ceremonies like the Order of the Bath service at Westminster Abbey.

His appearance with Edward on Saturday marks another moment of royal unity during a challenging period for the monarch and the wider family.

With the summer season of royal events underway, it remains to be seen how many engagements Charles will attend in person. The King is expected to make selective appearances, including at Trooping the Colour and Royal Ascot.

For now, his cheerful appearance at Windsor has reassured many that he continues to balance his treatment with carefully managed outings.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show continues across the weekend, with further members of the royal family expected to attend.