5 osteopath-approved tips to instantly improve your posture

I've been practicing as an osteopath for over 20 years, and recently I've had more people than ever walking through my doors with postural problems.

The culprits are familiar: scrolling on phones, hours hunched over laptops, and a generally sedentary lifestyle are causing our spines to age prematurely.

Good posture isn't just about looking elegant and confident — it also makes you seem more approachable and at ease. On the flip side, slouching can make you appear shy, distant, and even less self-assured.

But here's something you might not realise: your posture doesn't just change how others see you; it also affects how you breathe, how you digest food, and even how you feel overall.

Nadia shares her posture advice

How bad posture impacts your health

1. Breathing

When you slouch, especially if your shoulders hunch forward and your chest collapses, you limit how much your lungs can expand. This makes it harder to take deep, full breaths.

Shallow breathing can lead to less oxygen in your system, which can make you feel tired, anxious, or even dizzy over time.

© Kmatta Breathing can help us reset our posture

2. Digestion

Poor posture, especially slouching after eating, can compress your stomach and intestines. This can slow down digestion and cause issues such as acid reflux, bloating, and constipation because your organs are literally getting squeezed.

3. Mood and energy

There's a strong connection between posture and your nervous system. Slouching can signal to your brain that you're stressed, tired, or even sad, reinforcing those feelings.

© Getty Images Good posture is good for our confidence

Good posture, on the other hand, can boost your energy and make you feel more confident and alert.

Posture tips

Read on for the posture tips I share with my patients to help them stand taller, feel stronger and move better.

1. Imagine a string on your head

Picture a string pulling you upward from the crown of your head — it naturally elongates your spine without stiffening your body.

2. Shoulder circles

This exercise not only helps to bring the shoulders back, it tones your arms. I tend to do this one whenever I am going out and wearing a sleeveless top, I always feel stronger after.

You can do this sitting or standing – simply keep your arms straight out by your side, almost like Kate Winslet in the Titanic scene, and with your hands, start to draw circles backwards.

Start at 20 circles and working your way up to what feels comfortable. I repeat this three times every other day.

© Getty Images Stretching is good for our posture

3. Chest stretch

With the constant use of screens and scrolling, many of us are rounding our shoulders, which may tighten the muscles in our chest, in particular our pectoralis muscles.

Stretching them is so important not only to take the stress off the muscles, but to instantly lift and release.

Stand in a doorway with your feet together, forearms on the doorframe at shoulder height, elbows bent at 90 degrees.

Step forward slightly, leaning into the doorway to feel a stretch in your chest. You can adjust the stretch by changing the position of your hands on the doorframe or stepping further or closer.

Say HELLO! to your Second Act HELLO!'s Second Act is a newsletter for women in midlife and beyond. It's completely free to sign up and is a one-stop-shop for advice and inspiration on the issues our Second Act community have told us matter most: health, relationships, travel, menopause, divorce, careers, finance and more. SIGN UP

Fitness advice for posture

I spoke with one of London's premier fitness experts, Aimee Victoria Long, for the advice she relies on to improve posture.

One of her favourite postural exercises is scapular wall slides. This exercise targets postural muscles and encourages shoulder alignment.

© Getty Images Sorting our posture can support our mood

Stand with your back against a wall, arms in a goalpost position. Keep your elbows and the back of your hands touching the wall. Slowly slide your arms upward, maintaining contact, then lower, keeping your spine in neutral throughout.

Aimee recommends 10 slow repetitions.

Aimee also recommends an exercise called 'thread the needle' which helps to mobilise the thoracic spine and relieve upper back tension.

© Getty Images Thread the needle helps with our posture

Start on all fours and reach one arm under the opposite arm, allowing the torso to rotate.

Lower your shoulder and ear toward the floor, hold for a breath, then return and repeat on the other side.

Aimee recommends five to eight repetitions per side.

Adding these posture habits to your weekly lifestyle will not only help you connect with your body but also feel lifted and confident. Remember, posture isn't just about sitting up straight, it's about creating balance and alignment in your daily movements.

Incorporating small, consistent habits such as stretching, adjusting your workstation, strengthening your core and taking regular breaks can lead to significant improvements over time. The key is consistency, not perfection. So, take a moment right now: roll your shoulders back, align your ears with your shoulders, and take a deep breath.

Your body is always communicating with you, listen to it, care for it, and give it the support it deserves.

Follow Nadia on Instagram for more wellness advice.