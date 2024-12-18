Why 'pacing yourself' is crucial this Christmas – according to an osteopath

For many of us, the holiday season is a time of family gatherings, celebrations and cherished traditions but between decorating, wrapping gifts and cooking, it's easy to overlook how all the extra activity can take its toll on your body.

As an osteopath, I see many patients with sore backs just before Christmas. Whether it's from lugging around bags of gifts, spending hours wrapping presents, getting stiff joints from the cold weather or a muscle strain from the added hustle and bustle, the good news is that with a few mindful practices, you can reduce discomfort and enjoy a pain-free holiday season.

Here are my favourite tips to keep you pain-free and mobile...

Nadia shares her advice for a healthy Christmas

1. Pace yourself

The holiday season often brings with it a lot of activities, from shopping to cooking and socialising. It's easy to overdo it, but spreading out tasks and taking regular breaks can help prevent sprains and strains.

I recommend breaking up long sessions of wrapping presents, decorating or cooking into shorter, more manageable chunks so that your body can rest in between

2. Maintain proper posture

Long hours of gift wrapping can lead to back and neck pain. Be mindful of your posture, especially when bending, lifting or sitting for extended periods.

When lifting heavy objects, use your legs, not your back, to prevent strain. Use cushions under your knees if wrapping gifts on the floor or raise them on to a table and stand and wrap to prevent straining your lower back and neck.

3. Warm up before physical activity

Before engaging in any physically demanding tasks, such as setting up the food shop or carrying heavy gifts, take a few minutes to stretch and warm up.

Traditionally, I put on my Michael Bublé Christmas playlist whilst dancing with my little ones before wrapping their presents. Not only does this get me into the festive spirit but also gets my joints warm and mobile!

Remember, motion is lotion and when our joints haven't moved much, the synovial fluid between the joints thicken and make them feel stiff.

4. Supportive footwear

We all love a nice pair of shoes to match our outfit, but holiday shopping or standing around at events can lead to foot pain if you aren't wearing the right shoes.

My advice is to go with comfortable shoes with proper arch support and cushioning especially when present shopping as it's awful to be in pain when you are on a mission to find the perfect gift.

Nadia says we must keeping moving during the festive seasion

I am notorious for turning up to events in my trainers and changing into my heels just before I enter. I do this because when I am in heels for too long my knees start to hurt which then offsets pain everywhere else, so being in heels for shorter periods allows me to enjoy the event without pain whilst still looking glam!

I also recommend my heel wearers to look at different types of heels, from thick platforms to kitten heels to prevent soreness.

5. Watch your diet

With all the sweet treats around, this can be a difficult one for many, including me! If you are someone suffering from joint aches and pains, certain foods, especially those rich in sugar, can increase inflammation in the body and worsen pain.

This doesn't mean you can't have any sweet treats, but mix it up with anti-inflammatory treats such as dark chocolate, nuts, berries and seeds and always remember to keep hydrated throughout the day.

6. Sofa slump

Between watching the King's speech and Christmas films you may find yourself on the sofa more than usual. Sofas are often designed for their looks and comfort as opposed to support.

When sitting for long periods you may not get the support you need, leaving you with aches and pains.

Research shows that prolonged sitting can lead to cardiovascular problems and muscle stiffness, so I recommend placing cushions behind your back or using a footrest if your sofa is too deep.

Get up and move every 30-45 minutes, keep changing positions when you are sitting as well as trying to move from the sofa to the floor, this will help keep your joints supple and prevent stiffness.

© Getty Stretching is crucial in winter

7. Get plenty of rest

The holiday season can be busy and stressful, but don't burn the candle at both ends, as your body needs time to recover and repair itself.

When we sleep our body gets to rest and recover for the day ahead, so never underestimate the power of a good night's sleep. I recommend avoiding using devices before bedtime as the blue light can disrupt your rest.

My sleep routine includes a warm bath, lighting candles and diffusing lavender oil to help set the tone for a peaceful night's sleep.

While it's easy to get caught up in the excitement of the holidays, taking small steps to care for your body can make all the difference in how you feel.

By pacing yourself, staying active, and adjusting your routine, you can reduce aches and pains and fully enjoy the season’s festivities without being sidelined by discomfort.

