Billy Joel's wife Alexis inundated with support as she shares fresh update amid star's brain condition diagnosis

Billy Joel's wife Alexis Roderick Joel has shared a new message of hope on social media days after her husband's brain condition diagnosis was made public.

Alongside a photo of the "Uptown Girl" singer pictured with his wife and two youngest daughters, Della, nine, and Remy, seven, she wrote: "Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received.

"Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future. Alexis Roderick Joel."

© Instagram Billy Joel's wife Alexis has spoken out following her husband's health diagnosis

Well wishes have been pouring in

Comments came flooding in from fans around the world, with one writing: "Billy you're in my prayers. Your music helped me get through cancer and tough times in my life. Get better soon, rest, recuperate and come back stronger," while another penned: "You are our Piano Man and the soundtrack in our lives. We love you and praying for your recovery." A third added: "Rooting for a smooth recovery! He's gonna be better soon."

The "Piano Man" singer was set to perform in Edinburgh and Liverpool in June, but on Friday May 23, he cancelled the concerts. In a statement, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a condition that causes a build-up of fluid in the brain. This has caused problems with hearing, vision and balance.

© Instagram Billy's wife wrote the tribute on the star's public Instagram page

Billy's family speak out

Several members of his family have paid public tributes following the news. His daughter Alexa Ray Joel, who he shares with ex-wife Christie Brinkley, wrote in a post on Instagram: "We love you and we got you, Pop! I just wanted to thank you all for the beautiful outpouring of love and support amid the recent news of my father’s health diagnosis.

“My dad is the strongest and most resilient man I’ve ever known … and he’s entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength. “The genuine care, empathy, and concern from everyone means so much to him … it means a lot to me, too.” She quoted the lyrics of her dad's song Lullabye too, signing off with: "The music continues … ”

© Getty Images Billy with his daughters Della and Remy

Billy's ex-wife Christie also paid tribute, writing: "Dear Billy. The whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery."

She continued: "I was looking for some cute photos of you and Alexa to send you, when I came across this clip from a recent concert. It made me laugh… but it also reminded me of all the joy you create, and all the sensational sing a longs you've lead."

© Getty Images Billy with his ex-wife Christie Brinkley

The model continued: "You turn an arena of strangers into a living room full of friends as we all sway in unison," and emphasized: "I'm sure I'm speaking for everyone in that room when I say please take good care of yourself, we all want you back in that white hot spotlight."

"You're OUR piano man. And we're always in the mood for your melodies and we all hope you're feeling alright! We Love You, the kids, me and an arena or two!" she concluded.