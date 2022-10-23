NCIS actor Sean Murray's 25lbs weight loss: How actor transformed his physique He was seriously committed

Sean Murray has been staring in hit CBS drama NCIS for almost two decades, and fans of the 44-year-old are likely to remember that he seriously slimmed down for his second season on the show.

The actor first appeared as Timothy McGee in season seven, then shocked viewers in season eight with a dramatically slimmed-down appearance, prompting a tirade of questions from fans.

At the time, the actor took to Twitter to share how he'd lost the weight, explaining: "To those who have asked what I did to lose the 25 lbs: 14 months of no alcohol and almost no sugar. Ate strictly organic ;)"

After fans suggested the star lost weight too quickly, he took to Twitter again, explaining: "You can actually see me gradually lose the weight over the 24 (episodes) of Season 7. Slowly, a pound every week or two. Watch the DVDs."

He added: "I really don't mean it to sound like 'Ha ha! Look what I have achieved!' but simply wanted to answer those who were asking."

Sean Murray lost weight gradually, according to his Twitter

Joking about his changing appearance, he added: "Maybe one year I come back and it's full-on McMuscles."

Though Sean has been in NCIS since 2003, he actually began his career a decade before this, starring in Disney's Hocus Pocus in 1993 as Thackery Binx.

Sean Murray has been in NCIS since 2003

Sean, who was 14 at the time of filming, previously opened up about his time on the show, telling E! News: "It's popular. I have kids come to me and their parents grew up on it and now their kids grow up on it. It's like a cult favourite."

