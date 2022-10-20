How NCIS star Katrina Law injured herself during filming

NCIS star Katrina Law, who plays Jessica Knight in the popular series, follows an intense workout regime to ensure she's fit for filming the active show – but back in 2018, it left her injured.

Katrina, 37, gave an insight into the exercise regime she followed when she was filming 2018 show The Oath, before she started on NCIS in 2021. She told Muscle and Fitness that she was: "Working out with weights and doing just one body part at a time."

WATCH: Katrina Law makes her NCIS debut in 'Blown Away'

The actress explained that she used to enjoy HIIT circuits, but found herself injured following this regime. "Sometimes with interval cardio, I find myself getting injured and wearing myself out a lot," she shared. "When you're working 14-hour days, you tend to break down. I found it easier to do very lazy, long cardio. And also yoga to stay stable and Zen out."

Injury isn't the only issue Katrina faces when it comes to exercising – she sometimes struggles with motivation.

"The biggest deterrent [to exercise] is getting out of my house, getting in my car, and driving through L.A. traffic to get to the gym," she shared.

Katrina Law's role on NCIS is demanding

To combat her lack of motivation, Katrina started working out at home. "It's much easier to motivate yourself when you have a [Bowflex] Max Trainer. It kicks your ass in 15 minutes and makes you sweat."

As for diet, Katrina gave a candid insight. "I've been dieting off and on for the different shows that I've been on, so I've just adapted it to my real life.

Katrina Law favours less intense workouts

"For example, I know that I need to eat four or five times a day. When I'm working out, I actually eat a lot more sugar when I'm on set. I know it's a bad habit, but sometimes I'll have a piece of cake for a pick-me-up.

"When I'm home, I eat clean. I love eggs, natural carbohydrates, and lots of vegetables."

