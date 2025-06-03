Chappell Roan's 'normal' bikini body has fans saying the same thing

Chappell Roan sparked a big reaction from her followers when she showed off her "normal" bikini body.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday and shared several photos of herself posing in a black two-piece that featured a cropped top and high-cut string bottoms.

Bikini season

The singer displayed her incredible physique while messing around in a bathroom, even showing off her derrière in one image.

Captioning the pics, she wrote: "I am actually normal," and she was showered with compliments from her fans who were floored by her stunning appearance.

© Instagram Chappell wowed fans with her 'normal' bikini body

"You look so healthy and happy like omg hello goddess," one commented. A second said: "The way my jaw dropped."

A third added: "My heart literally skips a beat, I'm dead." A fourth said: "Not normal. Perfect."

Chappell has earned herself a huge following since finding fame, which hit new levels when she won her first Grammy Award for Best New Artist in February.

© Instagram Chappell floored fans with her appearance

Road to success

She was born in the small town of Willard, Missouri, and began her career by uploading covers and the occasional original song to YouTube as a teen under her birth name, Kayleigh Rose.

In 2015, at the age of 17, after her covers attracted attention from record labels, she moved to Los Angeles and signed with Atlantic Records.

She released her debut EP with Atlantic in 2017 and began working with producer Dan Nigro. However, her lack of commercial success did not please her label, which opposed the release of her 2020 single "Pink Pony Club."

© Instagram Chappell is now enjoying huge success

After being pushed by Chappell and Dan, the song was eventually released, and while it received acclaim, it did not fare well commercially at the time.

"I was so devastated," Chappell told Rolling Stone of the lack of support from her label. "It made me second-guess myself."

In August 2020, Atlantic dropped a then 22-year-old Chappell, the same week she broke up with her boyfriend of four years. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she moved back to Missouri to live with her parents and was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder later that year.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Chappell struggled in her early career

"It was devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and dehumanized," Chappell said in her Grammy's acceptance speech. "If my label had prioritized it, I could have been provided care for a company I was giving everything to."

Chappell soon moved back to Los Angeles and began working as a production assistant on an HBO show and as a nanny to make ends meet. She continued working on her music independently, but eventually reconnected with Dan in 2022, signing to his own label, Amusement Records.

They began putting out steady work until the release of her debut album in 2023, which became a sleeper hit, boosted by her appearance as the opening act for Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chappell called out record labels in her Grammy's acceptance speech

During her Grammy acceptance speech, Chappell drew attention to young, developing artists signed with record labels that are often left without resources and, most notably, health insurance.

"I told myself that if I ever won a Grammy and got to stand up here before the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a liveable wage and health care, especially developing artists," she stated.