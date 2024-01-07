Millie Bobby Brown stuns with cherry-themed bikini in beach photo after momentous Christmas with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is opting out of a winter wonderland this holiday season, leaving the cold behind for a tropical getaway instead.

The Stranger Things star, 19, has a busy year ahead between her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Jake Bongiovi and a return to filming her hit sci-fi show's long-awaited final season.

However, she appears to have at least rang in the new year with a far more relaxing schedule, and shared a glimpse of her sunny, bikini-clad beach vacation with her fans.

As the first weekend of the new year came to a close, Millie took to Instagram and left fans in awe with her first post of 2024.

The Enola Holmes actress shared two cheeky beach photos. The first sees her standing on the white sand in front of an array of greenery, posing in a black triangle bikini with cherry motifs as she shielded her face from the sun.

In the following photo, she's giving her back to the camera, but looking back with a squinty smile, her hair still wet from an apparent dip in the ocean.

Millie captioned the set of photos with: "Cherry lips, crystal skies," and a cloud emoji, quoting Taylor Swift's 2014 hit "Blank Space" from her 1989 album.

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the photos, with one writing: "Gorgeous as ever," as others followed suit with: "My favorite woman ever," and: "So pretty!" as well as: "My idol forever, you are so pretty," plus others wrote back to her the remaining lyrics to the beloved Swift song.

© Instagram Millie rang in the new year with a tropical getaway

Ahead of the holiday season, Millie opened up to People during a pop-up event for her new coffee line, Florence by Mills Coffee, about her budding Christmas traditions with Jake.

"My decorations go up before Halloween," she confessed, before revealing: "Jake's very much against that, but who cares?"

© Instagram The actress has shared other filter-free beach photos from her vacation

Further giving insight into her approach for the holidays, she shared: "My tradition is, you have to open a gift, big or small, on Christmas Eve," adding that it wasn't something Jake previously did.

© Getty Millie has her upcoming wedding to look forward to

She continued: "I introduced it to him and he kind of is still not on board with it, but I'm like, 'You have to open it.' And then he picks the biggest one and I'm like, 'Of course you did.'"

Maintaining that Christmas is definitely her favorite holiday, she explained: "It's just where I thrive. I love the twinkly lights and the ornaments," adding that: "The holidays is about seeing family and spending time with your loved ones," and about "being able to truly reflect and understand how grateful we are to live in a house that's put together."

