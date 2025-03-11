Chappell Roan's humble one bedroom home in LA is worlds apart from 40-acre estate

Chappell Roan is the superstar of the moment.

After dominating the charts, winning Best New Artist at the Grammys last month and duetting with Sir Elton John at an Oscars after party, it's safe to say that her success is reaching phenomenal heights.

Given the high she's on right now, the "Good Luck, babe!" singer's home life could be considered rather humble.

Rather than residing in a luxury beachfront mansion, the 27-year-old Missouri native rents a one-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles.

In September last year, Chappell sat down for an interview with Rolling Stone from the comfort of her LA pad, and it seems the décor was suited to her zany personality perfectly.

Rolling Stone reported: "The markings of her pop alter ego are all over the cozy, one-bedroom house she recently began renting in a quiet suburban nabe outside of Los Angeles.

"Here in the makeshift craft room, just opposite the armoire, is a mannequin that acts as a Chappell Roan stand-in.

"Roan is not fully settled in here; vintage lamps and half-unpacked boxes dot the floor. [There are] thrifted, jadeite salt and pepper shakers on the dining table or a couple of small, pastel-hued watercolor paintings on the wall.

"It feels safe and warm for a house that's as new as the life she's suddenly living."

Though her apartment is new, Chappell is no stranger to LA-living as the songstress moved to the area as a teenager to pursue her music career after feeling boxed in while growing up in the Midwest.

"I had this part of me that wanted to escape so bad. I just wanted to scream," she told Varity. "I snuck out a lot, but I still went to church three times a week. So it was just this dichotomy of trying to be a good girl, but also wanting to freaking light things on fire."

She also told Rolling Stone: "I felt so miserable for my whole childhood. All my parents could do was try their best."

Chappell's mammoth farmhouse in hometown

It seems when Chappell, who was born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, isn't living it up in California, she'll be found in her hometown, Willard, Missouri, where her family still own an enormous farmhouse sitting on 40 acres of land.

The house sits on an estate on a creek, in the middle of the Ozarks, so it's delightfully rustic.

The home has wooden interiors and structures, but it also features a huge pool and a wraparound deck.

Inside, there are two fireplaces, exposed brickwork and wooden beams complementing the farmhouse theme beautifully.