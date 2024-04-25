1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton poses in a swimsuit after dropping to 285lbs

Tammy Slaton's weight loss journey continues.

The 1000-lb Sisters star has been documenting her body transformation on the TLC show and on social media and her recent post saw her slip into a mermaid-print swimsuit for a snapshot.

In the image, Tammy wore a one-piece while sitting on the side of a pool with her best friend, psychic medium, Haley Michelle, who affectionately captioned the post: "Proud of you."

© TLC Tammy on her wedding day

The pair were enjoying a girls trip in the sun and shared several other photos from their time away.

Fans commended Tammy on her confidence and dedication to her weight loss.

Her new images come days after she shocked fans with another update in which she was posing in a strapless dress and her collarbones were clearly visible.

© Instagram Tammy Slaton with best friend Haley

Tammy - who weighed 725lbs at her heaviest - underwent bariatric surgery in 2022 before checking into a 14-month weight loss rehab and it has been life-changing for her.

She shares updates on TikTok regularly and in February she talked about how much she's changed.

"My quality of life has changed so much," she said in a video. "Before I went to rehab, I was bitter, unhappy, very super suicidal, depressed, and just mean. Everybody hated me…and they still do…I had this I don't care attitude back then. I still do, but it's not as bad. I'm working on myself still."

She hopes to get skin removal surgery but admits she doesn't yet know when.

Tammy appreciates life and the people around her much more now too, and told fans: "I have personally seen a lot of growth in how I treat people and my family. Just my attitude and how happier I seem. I smile a lot more."

© TLC Tammy is one of the star of 1000lb Sisters

While she's had a lot of positivity sent her way, she's also faced trolls.

"You don’t understand what people are going through," she said in another video shared with her social media followers. "I'm very insecure. I hide it because I don't want people to think I'm weak and I truly am weak. And calling me a turkey or talking about my face and my teeth it bothers me. I'm human."

Tammy Slaton displays weight loss after dropping 440lbs

She concluded: "I just want people to realize that hating is not okay."

The fifth season of 1000-lb. Sisters recently wrapped.

The American reality television series airs on TLC. It focuses on the personal lives of Tammy and her sister Amy Slaton-Halterman and chronicles their weight loss journeys and surgeries.

