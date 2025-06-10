What happened to Jamie Foxx — health battle explained

Jamie Foxx is best known Oscar winning performance as Ray Charles in the 2005 film Ray. He's a multi-hyphenate who excels in singing, acting, and dancing. But in recent years, his health has been the leading character. Here's everything we know about the Django Unchained star's health.

Jamie's health battle

While filming Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz in Atlanta in April 2023, Jamie started to feel unwell and had a "bad headache." He asked his friend for an Advil and then doesn't "remember anything."

© Dave Benett/WireImage Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx promoting "Back in Action"

"They told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor," Jamie told Variety. "They gave me a cortisone shot."

Jamie's daughter, Corrine, posted to Instagram at the time: "We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

During his comedy special What Had Happened Was..., Jamie revealed that he suffered a "brain bleed that led to a stroke" and spent 20 days, unconscious, in the hospital. Finally, on May 4, 2023, he woke up only to discover he couldn't walk. Jamie's doctors couldn't figure out why this happened.

© Rodin Eckenroth Jamie is a natural comedian

"It is a mystery," he explained in his special. "All I can tell you is that I appreciate every prayer, because I needed every prayer."

The road to recovery

After the scary ordeal, Jamie attended a rehabilitation facility in Chicago and is thankfully now fully recovered.

In an Instagram post shared in July 2023, Jamie said: "I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that."

Of course, since then, he's shared more of his experience through his comedy special, which he filmed in Atlanta.

"I'm here," Jamie said in a trailer for What Had Happened Was.... "That's the special. The special is that I'm here. That's the special."

Jamie's family

© Instagram Jamie walked his daughter Corinne down the aisle at her wedding to Joe Hooten.

While Jamie was recovering, his family was his rock. He has two daughters, Corinne, 31, and Anelise, 16.

"I think we have that typical father-daughter relationship where you can poke fun at each other,” Corinne told PEOPLE in 2024.

Corinne followed in her dad's footsteps and is an actor. She's appeared in 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, Safety, and Dollface. She even hosts the game show Beat Shazam with her dad.

Jamie's other daughter, Anelise, has inherited her dad's musical prowess.

© dpa/picture alliance via Getty I Anelise oozes cool girl on the red carpet

"My [daughter] knows how to play the piano so well, she actually plays my songs while I sing to them," he told Entertainment Tonight. "She said, 'I am going on tour with you.' I am blessed, we are all blessed."

After Jamie's special premiered, Corinne wrote to Instagram: "I couldn't be more proud of you. You created light from darkness. You turned tragedy into comedy. I will never forget those months of uncertainty and recovery. You were resilient, brave, strong… and funny."