Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne shares rare details of his 'health scare' as he walks her down aisle 'in tears'

Jamie Foxx's daughter has revealed that her husband changed his proposal plans after her father's "health scare" in 2023.

"When my dad got sick, our plans changed, and we ended up spending our summer in Chicago while he recovered,” Corinne, who married Joe Hooton on September 21, 2024, has now told Vogue.

"Little did I know that Joe had changed his plans so he could still propose on the same day—just in a different city. He found a park in Chicago that had cherry blossoms in bloom and proposed there."

© Instagram Jamie walks daughter Corinne down the aisle at her wedding to Joe Hooten

Corinne revealed that Joe "flew in my mom from Los Angeles and had my aunts hiding in a bush FaceTiming my dad the entire time," and after getting down on one knee had "planned a very special post-engagement party in my dad’s room [at a physical rehabilitation center]".

"It was a small celebration, but it was so intimate and meaningful," she added.

The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actor, who was filming Back in Action with Cameron Diaz in Atlanta at the time, has previously shared his harrowing experience, detailing how a sudden health crisis brought him to the brink of death.

“It started with a bad headache,” he recounted. "I asked for Advil, and the next thing I knew, I woke up almost three weeks later with no memory of what had happened."

Jamie has never shared the specific medical details.

© Getty Images Corinne and Jamie attend the Los Angeles Screening of "Below The Belt" in 2022

But it is clear that walking his daughter down the aisle was a monumental moment, as pictures shared by family friend Garcelle Beauvais show him in tears.

"I walked down to a string version of "Georgia On My Mind" by Ray Charles. My dad won his Oscar for playing [Ray] in 2005. At 10-years-old, I was his plus one and got to share that special moment with him. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when we came down the aisle," said the new bride, with Joe telling Vogue he was also in tears once he saw his bride and Jamie walking towards him.

© Bryan Bedder Corinne Foxx and Joseph Hooten attend Endometriosis Foundation Of America's (EndoFound) 11th Annual Blossom Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 20, 2023

"During Jamie’s health scare, the whole family went through and overcame so much. Seeing all of us make it to this moment just opened the floodgates. It was beautiful and unlike anything I could have imagined," said Joe.

The pair married in Jamie's backyard in his Thousand Oaks home, a place the bride "always knew" would be her venue, and she wore a Monique Lhullier high-low floral-printed dress.