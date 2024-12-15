Jamie Foxx 'recovering' after being attacked in Beverly Hills restaurant during birthday dinner

Jamie Foxx was glassed in a restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday December 13, with the Los Angeles Police Department called.

Jamie was with his family including daughters Annalise and Corinne at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills for his birthday dinner, when customers at the table next to his began reportedly being "rude and vulgar".

Witnesses told TMZ that "he asked them to stop since his family was present" but that was the trigger that caused someone at that table to throw "the glass that hit him in the face".

© Michael Loccisano Jamie was attacked during his birthday dinner

A spokesperson for Jamie later confirmed the reports: "Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands."

Jamie was celebrating his 57th birthday with his daughters, as well as his former partner, Kristin Grannis.

© VALERIE MACON Jamie with his daughter Corinne

The dinner celebrations came days after the release of Jamie's Netflix stand-up comedy special, during which he made several candid remarks about his 2023 medical issue.

"It is a mystery, we still don’t know exactly what happened to me," he told the crowds. "I was having a bad headache and I asked my boy for an aspirin. Before I could get the aspirin, I went out. I don’t remember 20 days.

"What they told me was they took me to the first doctor and they gave me a cortisone shot and sent me home. I don’t know if you can do Yelps for doctors but that’s half a star. My sister [Deidra Dixon], said 'No'. Four foot eleven, and full of nothing but love, she said something’s wrong with my brother."

Official trailer for Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

© John Wilson/Netflx Jamie was filming Back In Action when he was rushed to hospital

Deidra then took him to Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, which he said "put me back together," confirmed he had a brain bleed that had led to a stroke.

During his time in the coma one of his daughters was "playing one of their favorite songs" on the guitar, and he said it was "the only thing that he could recall hearing in his sleep, and it brought him essentially out of his coma".

After filming the special, the Oscar winner shared two photos of himself on stage, one of which saw him wiping away tears from his eyes, alongside a poignant message.

He began: "God is good…. As I post these pictures, my heart and my soul is filled with nothing but pure joy…on October 3 fourth and fifth I had an opportunity to tell my side of the story and there was no better place than Atlanta Georgia.

"I have to thank you Atlanta you showed up and you showed out, I haven't been on stage in 18 years but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that's what you were."