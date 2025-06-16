Rob Lowe, 61, gets honest about getting older and the one big change he's had to make

Rob Lowe is getting transparent about aging and what life is really like in his 60s. Looks like this era in his life is a smooth-sailing one full of contentment, being that he's enjoying the fruits of his labor.

The actor shared with People: "In every area of my life, I've never been happier and I say this with all gratitude and humility. I've never had more opportunity. I've never been more engaged. I've never, as the kids would say today, felt more seen and I've never felt better."

Rob has been basking in the present moment, and he's been listening to not only his mind, but his body.

© Getty Images Rob shared what he really thinks about aging, at 61

The actor is in amazing shape, especially for his age, however, he acknowledged that this new era of his life requires rest, and he now realizes that like the old saying goes, it's quality over quantity when it comes to working out.

The entertainer candidly expressed: "What has changed is I have to force myself to take recovery days, because as you get older, the recovery is crucial and that kills me."

© Getty Images Rob admitted that quality over quantity is his priority when it comes to working out

He admitted that rest days between workouts weren't at all his priority in his earlier decades, but he's adapted to change in pace.

Rob added: "You also have to think about injury, because you don't come back so quickly from injury [at my age]. Those are things you don't think about when you're in your 20s, 30s, 40s."

© Instagram Rob explained that at his age, he takes rest days very seriously

When the star is working out, he has a unique way of doing so. The father-of-two shared: "I can raw dog it. I don't have my own music on. If there's music on in the gym, I listen to that. And when I'm doing long-term cardio — if I'm on the elliptical or if I'm on the Peloton or doing incline stuff, I'll put music on, because you're just grinding. You're on the hamster wheel."

If the actor is enjoying a run in the great outdoors, he prefers to focus on his surroundings in nature, rather than music.

© Getty Images Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" is Rob's favorite workout song

He added: "But If I'm out on a run, I don't want music in. I want to hear the wind. I want to hear my feet. Also, I don't want anybody sneaking up on me from behind."

As for his song of choice, the actor admitted that "it's the cheesiest thing in the world," however it gets the job done. He shared that he has to listen to Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" during the most intense parts of his workout.

Rob explained: "You can't go wrong. If I want to knock off a set of 20 or go for a max bench press, I've got to have that on. You're not raw dogging and doing your max bench press [without that song]. That's not happening."