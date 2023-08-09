Naga Munchetty updates fans following hospital visit

Naga Munchetty has been open about her own health struggles, including how disabling adenomyosis, the chronic condition she lives with, can be.

But the kind-hearted BBC presenter still makes time to help others, as she proved once again on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the broadcaster shared a screenshot that read: "Thank you so much for donating on 21-Jul. Your donation has now been issued to Royal Blackburn Hospital. Every donation counts."

The star captioned the image: "Delighted to help @givebloodnhs," adding heart and drop of blood emojis. Her followers were quick to share their approval, with one writing: "That's where I work! Love getting these texts," and others adding: "Going to be donating my 99th today," and: "I love getting these texts x".

The post comes weeks after Naga shared a video of herself smiling as she lay back in a hospital chair giving blood after her morning shift at Breakfast.

© Instagram Naga shared her blood donation update with her followers

"Now giving a little bit of me to hopefully make someone's day a bit better in the future," she sweetly penned underneath the short clip. Last month, Naga gave hope to her fellow sufferers as she revealed that adenomyosis, a painful uterine condition, would be getting more recognition.

Taking to Twitter, the presenter shared a link to the government's Women's Health Strategy website, which she captioned: "At last! Adenomyosis is given attention on the NHS England website".

According to the NHS website, "Adenomyosis is a condition where the lining of the womb (uterus) starts growing into the muscle in the wall of the womb". Symptoms can include painful, heavy periods as well as pelvic pain, bloating, and pain during sex throughout the menstrual cycle.

© Richard Gardner/Shutterstock Naga has been open about her health struggle

The star went on, referring to an upcoming episode of her BBC Radio 5 weekday show: "We'll talk about this more on @BBC5live with Health Minister Maria Caulfield on Monday at 11.00".

Naga's followers were delighted about the news, with one commenting: "It's about time! Thank you @TVNaga01 for your advocacy and for putting your head above the parapet!" Another responded: "Finally!! Well done @TVNaga01 for highlighting #adenomyosis".

© Getty The star with her husband James Haggar

Naga has previously opened up about her "debilitating" symptoms and the lengths she has to go to in order to manage them. In a heartfelt interview with The Times, the journalist revealed that she "loads herself up on painkillers" to get through the show.

Speaking about her symptoms, she said: "When I talk about debilitating pain I mean going to bed and flooding, so I have to set an alarm every three hours, lie on a towel and wear a sanitary towel as well as a super plus tampon."

© BBC Naga and co-star Charlie Stayt

She went on to explain how difficult it is to concentrate on her job when she's experiencing intense pain. "I've been in pain on the BBC Breakfast sofa and doing my radio show where I've not been 'in the room,'" she said, adding that she "loads herself up on painkillers," taking four to six paracetamol and a couple of ibuprofen over the course of a day.

© Getty The broadcaster has argued for more recognition of adenomyosis

The 48-year-old first opened up about her diagnosis in May. She told her Radio 5 Live listeners: "Right now as I sit here talking to you: I am in pain. Constant, nagging pain. In my uterus. Around my pelvis. Sometimes it runs down my thighs. And I’ll have some level of pain for the entire show and for the rest of the day until I go to sleep."