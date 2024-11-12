Landman's Ali Larter's appearance will astound fans in photo from early days of career

Ali Larter is set to make waves in the new highly anticipated series Landman, alongside Demi Moore and Billy Bob Thornton.

The 48-year-old actress has been on the Hollywood scene since the 90s and fans will be wowed when they're reminded of her early years of fame.

Ali — who began modeling at the age of 13 — found her way into Tinseltown in the movies Varsity Blues, horror film House on Haunted Hill and Final Destination.

Looking back at snapshots from her acting start, Ali has barely changed.

She still sports her infamous, long blonde tresses and fresh-faced glow.

© Ron Galella Ali Larter looks to have barely aged a day from the 90s

Ali has maintained her fit physique over the years and this is, in part, down to her passion for exercise.

"I'm a huge believer in exercise and I think that anyone can have a down day or be going through different kinds of challenging times in their life," she told Parade.com. "For me, exercise is about getting out of your brain and into your body. I work out all the time and it's not just to get stronger. It's because of the mental lift that you get from it."

© Getty Images Ali Larter with her Landman co-stars, Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore and Jon Hamm

As for her workout regime, Ali added: "I mix it all up. So I do hot yoga, I do Orangetheory, I do a lot of band work. And I run outside. And so that to me is really how I mix it all up. I love to sweat. I even have a steam at home, but I try to sweat every single day of my life. I just feel like again, it cleanses you. It knocks out maybe that extra glass of wine you had. I have young kids at home. I definitely love on the weekends to indulge. And so for me it's how I can stay in shape and feel good about myself. "

© Getty Images Ali at the "Snatch" premiere in 2001

Ali shares two children, Theodore and Vivienne, with her longtime husband, Hayes MacArthur.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, they moved from Los Angeles to Idaho. At the time, the relocation was meant to be temporary, but once they arrived in Sun Valley, they didn't want to leave.

© Getty Images Ali Larter is married to actor Hayes MacArthur

"We fell in love with the beauty of the mountains and their quiet grandness," Ali told Rue magazine. "Neither of us had ever lived in a small town before. People look out for each other. There’s a real sense of community here and we’re so happy to be a part of it."

Both Ali and Hayes have hectic careers and they adore returning to their tranquil home after months away filming.

"Looking at the mountains relaxes and inspires me," Ali said. "Most of the time in my life, I feel like I’m going 1,000 miles an hour and these giant rocks chill me out."

Ali's new show Landman premieres on Paramount Plus on Nov.17. Set among the oil business industry in Texas and is based off the podcast Boomtown.