CBS star Carrie Preston, 58, praises 'amazing' Elsbeth co-stars for 'rallying' around after scary diagnosis

Carrie Preston has thanked her "amazing" Elsbeth co-stars after she revealed during filming of the season two finale that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

In recent months the 58-year-old has been attending events wearing sparkling gemstones on her cheek, but has now shared that they are, scar strips.

Fans will recall the season two finale of Elsbeth had a big musical number with Carrie's character Elsbeth and the return of several guest stars including Mary Louise Parker, Retta, and Alyssa Milano, who all played criminals Elsbeth had put away.

During down time on set they were asking Carrie what her hiatus plans were but that same day, Carrie had received a phone call confirming that a mole on her cheek had tested positive for basal cell carcinoma.

© FilmMagic Carrie arrives at the CBS Fest 2025 with a sparkly scar strip

The Mayo Clinic describes basal cell carcinoma as often "appearing as a slightly transparent bump on the skin, though it can take other forms".

"Basal cell carcinoma occurs most often on areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun, such as your head and neck," and "most basal cell carcinomas are thought to be caused by long-term exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight".

Carrie Preston and Busy Phillips on QVC+ and HSN

Carrie, who made the revelation during an appearance on Busy Philipps' QVC+ and HSN+ talk show, went to share that she decided to tell the women on the set about the diagnosis, and that her doctor had recommended a surgery known as Mohs, but that Carrie had never heard of it.

"Mary Louise Parker was like, 'My friend just did that. Let me get on the phone.' Within five minutes, I was talking to a doctor's office. I had an appointment for the following week… these women just, like, rallied around me," said Carrie.

© CBS (L-R): Carrie as Elsbeth with guest stars Mary-Louise Parker, Alyssa Milano, Gina Gershon, Elizabeth Lail, Retta, and Donna Lynne Champlin

During Mohs surgery "the surgeon removes thin layers of skin one layer at a time and examines each layer under a microscope to determine if any cancer remain… this procedure continues until only cancer-free tissue remains," according to John Hopkins Medicine.

Carrie, who will return to set for season three soon, is now recovering from the procedure, although admitted that it was "a little more involved than I would have wanted," and that she is wearing silicone scar strips to help with healing.

© CBS via Getty Images Carrie attends the CBS Studios FYC Event on May 6 2025

Carrie is an Emmy winner for her role as Elbseth Tascioni, the quirky but astute attorney who viewers first met in The Good Wife.

CBS greenlit a spin-off for the character in 2023 and Elsbeth is now working alongside the NYPD to catch murderers utilizing her unique point of view.

Off-camera Carrie is also a devoted wife, and has been married to husband Michael Emerson, 70, since 1998.

They met in 1994 when they were starring in a production of Hamlet; Carrie played Ophelia and Michael played Guildenstern