Jason Kelce reveals 'stupid body fat competition'  after losing 20lbs following NFL retirement

Jason Kelce lost 20lbs following his NFL retirement but now the former Eagles player is taking part in a "stupid competition" to lose more body fat.

Revealing the news on the New Heights podcast with brother Travis, Jason revealed friend and NFL player Beau Allen reached out to ask if Jason wanted to take part in a "competition on who can lose the most body fat percentage but still gain muscle".

© Getty Images for The New Heights Jason has lost 20lbs already since the end of the 2024 season

"This is what you do … when you retire," quipped Jason. "You have to do stupid competitions like this to keep your sanity."

Dad-of-three, and soon to be four, Jason underwent a bone density scan, which he joked was "embarrassing seeing your body broken down like this" but was important for the goal of trying to "lose as much body fat percentage as possible in three months".

"There is a lot of fat in there!" Jason said of his bones, adding: "Although, I'm not going to lie. It's a good calf-to-hamstring ratio, I think."

© Getty Images Jason, pictured in 2022, topped 300lbs

Jason then revealed he has a lean mass of "207 lbs. of muscle" with 58.7 lbs. of fat, which equals 21% body fat.

In June 2024 Jason revealed he had already lost 20lbs, four months after retiring from the NFL after 13 years with the Philadelphia Eagles.

© Getty Images for The New Heights Jason is now in a competition with his friend Beau Allen to lose the most body fat

"I don't want to get too small," he told GQ. "For me, I feel like for some reason, 250 to 260 feels like I'll still be big and be happy with the way I look without having a six-pack. But I’ll still be able to have that stature a little bit."

The loss of 20lbs had helped him in other ways, with the offensive lineman revealing his back and knees already "feel better," and that he was hoping another 20lbs would make him "much more adept at playing with my children".

© Getty Images for SiriusXM Jason's wife Kylie has put her foot down over Jason getting a six-pack

Jason is dad to three girls with his wife Kylie Kelce: Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett.

However Kylie has already asked him to not lose too much weight with Jason revealing in October on the Centered on Buffalo podcast that she had told him she would be "furious" if he began to get a six-pack.

Jason and Kyle met on Tinder in late 2014, and in 2018, they tied the knot.

© Instagram Kylie and Jason's three girls will be getting a younger sister

Wyatt is now five, and is the older sister to four-year-old Elliotte, also known as Ellie, and two-year-old Bennett.

Kylie is also expecting their fourth child, also a baby girl who is expected late Spring 2025.

"We’re doing a little crossover action," Kylie said of baby names."I feel like we have to lean a little bit towards those sort of gender-neutral names for our fourth because we have Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett. So, if we do a full commit to a girly name at this point, it would not sit well with the other three, I think. Eventually, they’ll be like, 'Why did they get a cute girly name?'"