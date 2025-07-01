Kate Hudson shares important health update after scan

Kate Hudson has always prioritized her health, and now she’s taken it a step further by undergoing a cutting-edge new scan.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram to share that she and her husband, Danny Fujikawa, had undergone a full-body MRI scan with Prenuvo. Kate posted a photo of the couple embracing at the clinic ahead of the procedure. The couple wore matching dark gray clinic attire as they stood in front of the MRI machine.

© Instagram Kate and her husband underwent the scan

In the captioned, the actress penned: "Health is the greatest gift we can give ourselves and each other. Danny and I recently did a scan with @prenuvo. If you’re curious, there’s more info and a little gift at the link in my bio!"

The Prenuvo scan was developed as an alternative to diagnostic MRI scans, which, it claims, can be slow to detect whether someone has a life-threatening disease. Prenuvo claims it can help identify over 500 common and rare conditions, including multiple types of cancer, by using cutting-edge anatomical and functional imaging sequences, and an approach called multiparametric imaging.

Prenuvo can detect tumours as small as 1cm and can scan for up to 500 conditions, including brain aneurysms, small-vessel ischaemia, musculoskeletal conditions, fatty liver disease and multiple sclerosis. In under an hour, patients can receive a full scan of their entire body.

However, the procedure comes with an eye-watering price tag – for a full body scan it costs around $2,499. Prenuvo first opened in Vancouver in 2019 and now has nine clinics across North American.

Married life

© Getty Kate and Danny

Kate and Danny's outing is a far cry from their usual date nights. Kate and Danny announced their engagement via Instagram in 2021 and debuted her jaw-dropping $1million engagement ring at the Met Gala on the same day. The couple share one daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, who they welcomed in October 2018.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Kate shared her marriage plans. "The contractual thing is tough for me. I like my freedom. … I like the concept of freedom," she explained.

© Getty Images The couple are engaged

She continued: "Well, I just don’t have the same kind of like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna get married and I can't wait and I can't wait for the party,' it’s the opposite. I’m like, 'OK, I have to plan it and then it’s gonna cost so much money' and it’s just a lot."

© Kate Hudson Kate and Danny share daughter Rani

Kate divulged about her wedding plans while appearing on the Table for Two podcast. "There's a part of me that wants the big bash, you know?" she explained.

"There's, like, two sides to me: the big bash or the small, intimate [wedding]. I think somewhere in there I'm going to come up with both."