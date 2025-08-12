Linsey Davis has spoken out on her personal health battle in a bid to bring attention to a condition millions of women are suffering from.

In a candid segment on Tuesday's Good Morning America, Linsey made a medical revelation.

Robin Roberts stressed the importance of viewers tuning in to the segment as she urged them to "stop whatever you're doing," to watch Linsey's story.

"I have struggled for years with fibroids," Linsey said. "And like many women I just kept going and pushed through for years. But now I've decided to have surgery to get rid of the fibroids."

She confessed that until recently she "rarely talked about them," before going on to detail how she was having the non cancerous tumours that grow in the uterus removed.

Five years ago she had similar surgery but they grew back "bigger and more of them."

Severe symptoms

© ABC via Getty Images Linsey revealed she's undergoing surgery

She explained how for years she fought through severe menstrual cycle, fatigue and severe bloating while all the while continuing with her career.

Dr. Barbara Henley explained that "fibroids can be absolutely miserable and debilitating. Some women can not go to work when they're on their period because they are in misery due to the cramping and the abundance of bleeding."

Casting light on the condition

© GMA She opened up on GMA

Back in the studio, Linsey said she's already been inundated with messages from women reaching out to her to thank her for talking about it and asking for guidance.

According to the Office on Women's Health, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Black women are more likely to develop fibroids than white women. They often go undetected until some kind of discomfort begins.

Other celebrities struggling

© Getty Images Venus has been open about her battle with fibroids too

Linsey isn't the only celebrity to publicly reveal her struggles with uterine fibroids as in July, Venus Williams and Hollywood star, Lupita Nyong'e spoke out to cast light on the condition.

Linsey also shared her journey in a conversation with Tamar Braxton and Cynthia Bailey, who have both been outspoken about their struggles in the hopes of helping other women.

© Getty Linsey will have the support of her loved ones

Linsey said she's "made peace with this," and while it's a "drastic" measure, she's looking forward to coming out the other side.