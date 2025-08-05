GMA's Robin Roberts endures 'tense' on-air moment: 'That was scary'

Robin Roberts shared a "tense" moment with her co-stars on Tuesday's Good Morning America.
The 64-year-old recently returned from a trip to Rwanda, Africa, where she enjoyed a "once in a lifetime" experience witnessing the endangered mountain gorilla in their natural habitat.
While it was a moment Robin said she'd "never forget", it wasn't without some heart-stopping moments.
"It's hard to put into words being this close in their natural habitat. I mean, they're right there, just there," Robin said during a VT of her trip.
At one point, a five-year-old juvenile came to "check out" Robin and the crew, and as she held onto her tour guide, Robin's voiceover described the situation as a "tense moment," but admitted that she "tried to remain calm."
Despite being "stiff as a board", Robin called the experience "scary, but in a good way."
Returning to the studio, George Stephanopoulos appeared amazed at how close Robin got to the mountain gorilla, surprised that they didn't see her "as a threat".
"They do not. There was never a time where you felt that you were in danger… I want to do it again."