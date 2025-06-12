Robin Roberts shares unknown details from her health battle in emotional chat with GMA co-stars

Robin Roberts opened up on Good Morning America about a sentimental moment during her health battle, that she will always cherish.

The TV Host shared that during her healing process from her bone marrow transplant, she received a thoughtful gift from a dear friend. The moving gift was from the late Beach Boys co-founder and musician Brian Wilson, who passed away on June 11, 2025.

Robin got emotional while sharing with her co-hosts that she received sheet music with his handwritten lyrics of the group's popular song, 'God Only Knows.'

When recalling the singer, she noted: "[Brian was] such a kind person. I posted this on social [media]. In my home - handwritten lyrics 'God Only Knows,' that he wrote out for me when I was going through my journey, coming back from my bone marrow transplant."

Robin shared her health journey on GMA

She emphasized how touched and grateful she was for the very personal gift. Robin added: "For him to take the time and for those words and those lyrics and to see how he signs it and all, means so much."

Her co-hosts Lara Spencer and George Stephanopoulos simultaneously commented: "So meaningful." Robin sweetly replied: "That's Brian Wilson. So we are thinking of his daughters and all who he held close to his heart."

Robin has had a successful decades-long career

The GMA host showed her followers the framed lyrics in her home on her personal social media and she dotingly narrated: "I will treasure it always, as I will the memory of Brian Wilson. God bless."

© Getty Images Brian Wilson passed away on June 11, 2025

She captioned her sweet video: "Brian Wilson was such a special soul. He gave me this incredible gift that I have framed in my home. Sending my prayers and condolences to his family," with a prayer hands and heart emoji.

© Variety via Getty Images Robin underwent bone marrow transplant surgery in 2012

Robin had to undergo bone marrow transplant surgery in 2012, to help combat myelodysplastic syndrome, which is a rare blood disorder. Her sister served as her donor.

Five years after her lifesaving operation, she shared with viewers on GMA: "I am thriving, healthy, strong and eternally grateful for life." She openly explained that she felt as though she was starting a new chapter in her life.

Robin expressed: "It's considered to be a rebirth, and I definitely felt that I was getting another chance at life."