Sleep expert reveals why you have 'surreal' dreams in a heatwave - and how to stop them
The heatwave might be affecting your sleep more than you think

A beautiful woman is lying in bed. Asleep, trying to sleep. The concept of insomnia, sleep problems, loneliness, home comfort, wellness, harmony, inner freedom, feminism.© Getty Images
Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
I don't think I'm alone when I say I've always found it incredibly difficult trying to fall asleep in the middle of a heatwave. When even the strongest fan right in your face provides no relief, it isn't easy.

However, the effects of the unbearable heat don't stop when you finally manage to doze off.

Many of us find it hard to sleep in the heat© Getty Images
Many of us find it hard to sleep in the heat

Many of us experience more vivid, abstract or emotionally intense dreams when it's hot outside, and all of a sudden, that well-earned rest you wanted is out the window.

Dr Seeta Shah, sleep expert and medical expert at PandaLondon, explains to HELLO! that there is a physiological reason why we have these dreams when it's hot out.

Why do we have more vivid dreams during hot weather?

"When we sleep," Dr Seeta explains, "our body temperature naturally dips by around one degree, which signals to the brain that it's time to rest.

"During a heatwave, especially on those muggy UK nights where temperatures barely drop, this cooling process is disrupted. The body works harder to regulate temperature, and this can lead to restless or fragmented sleep."

She explains that, during these periods, we may experience more "micro-awakenings", which are very brief moments of semi-consciousness, most often during the REM stage of sleep, when most of our dreaming takes place.

Mom takes Care daughter gets sick and has a high fever, and puts cooling fever.© Getty Images
We often have more 'surreal' dreams during a heatwave

"Because we're waking up more often during this phase," Dr Seeta elaborates, "we're more likely to remember our dreams in detail, and because the brain is under mild thermal stress, those dreams can become more fragmented, surreal and emotionally charged."

How can we reduce the chances of these dreams?

The sleep expert advises creating a "cooler, more stable sleep environment", which involves keeping the curtains or blinds closed to prevent heat build-up and opening windows only when the air outside is cooler than inside.

She also suggests placing a fan near a window in the evening to encourage air circulation, and lightweight, breathable bedding made from cotton or linen that can wick moisture away from the body.

Exhausted unhappy young woman wearing sleep eye mask sitting in bed feeling tired and depressed after wake up in morning. Depressed female suffering of insomnia. Sleep deprivation and depression© Getty Images
We experience more 'micro-awakenings' during heatwaves

While this is all important, it's just as crucial to make sure your pre-bed routine prepares you for a good night's sleep, too.

"Taking a lukewarm shower, not cold, as that can prompt the body to generate more heat, helps to reduce core temperature gradually," Dr Seeta explains.

Additionally, keeping well-hydrated throughout the day, though avoiding large amounts of fluid right before bed, especially alcohol and caffeine, can improve sleep quality.

Portrait of a woman laying in bed touching her painful neck. High resolution 42Mp studio digital capture taken with SONY A7rII and Zeiss Batis 40mm F2.0 CF lens© Getty Images
A good pre-bed routine is crucial to better sleep

One trick she suggests is placing your pillowcase in the freezer for 10-15 minutes before bed for an instant cooling effect.

Keep cool, keep hydrated and, hopefully, your dreams will keep calm!

