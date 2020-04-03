This smart trick could help you fall asleep in two minutes Plus the buys you need for a peaceful night’s slumber

Sleep. It's a tricky one.

We all know we need it. We all know that too little can have a detrimental effect on health - as can too much. We all know that it will help with everything from mental health to skin and productivity as well as weight control, but it's one of those things that can be hard to master - particularly right now, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

There will be times in life where you drift right off and wake up eight hours later - having not woken up once - feeling like a bionic woman ready for the day ahead but there will also be times, no matter how many sheep you've counted, that you just cannot switch off and therefore lie wide awake fretting that you're lying wide awake.

Luckily, there are products guaranteed to give you a great night’s sleep, whether you usually drift off easily or not. Here’s what we’re buying:

A pillow spray infused with calming scents can have more of an effect that you’d imagine. This Works has created the perfect blend of lavender, vetiver and wild camomile oil to help you wind down when you get into bed.

Parents swear by this cult body lotion, which can be used on children before bed to help them fall into a comfortable sleep. It smells like a less-intense lavender, and is a truly addictive buy!

A diffuser is a more pricey buy, but it means you’ll be able to ditch your expensive candle habit! This Neom diffuser is a bestseller - simply add water, a few drops of your favourite essential oil, and watch the calming fine mist of scented vapour fill your room.

Aromatherapy Associates’ essential oils are some of the best around. Add a few drops of this into a bath before you go to bed and you’ll fall into a lovely, relaxed slumber. We recommend a good book, too!

This delicious tea has cinnamon, chamomile, valerian and other natural herbs enhanced with natural orange flavouring to help you feel sleepy before bed. Make it one of the last things you do in the evening for a calming routine.

A weighted sleep mask might sound slightly terrifying, but this one gently applies compression around the eye area for a feeling of comfort and well-being. Trust us; you won’t want to sleep without it.

And if that’s not enough? The sleep trick of the American army has been revealed. Coming from people who have to snooze off in the most challenging of conditions - we're all ears.

Two-minute sleep trick

Published in 'Relax and Win: Championship Performance', by Llloyd Bud Winter, which is about how athletes relax ahead of competitions, the trick claims you can get to sleep in just two minutes and has a staggering 96% success rate.

The trick involves relaxing, visualising and repeating all in 120 seconds and this is how it works:

Relax the muscles in your face, including the jaw, tongue and those around the eye.

Let your shoulders drop, and relax both sides of the upper and lower arm.

Breathe out, keeping the chest relaxed.

Relax both the upper and lower parts of your legs.

Then follow those steps with a visualisation.

Imagine:

Lying in a canoe on a calm lake with nothing except blue skies circling you.

or:

Being snuggled up in a black velvet hammock in a dark room.

Next you have to repeat this phrase:

Say "don't think, don't think, don't think" for about 10 seconds.

Always worth giving your bed buddy the heads up if you are up for trying the ritual or they might just look a little confused when you start chanting "don't think"...

Will you give it a shot?

