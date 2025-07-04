Ben Fogle's rare outing with wife Marina at Wimbledon

Beloved British writer, adventurer and broadcaster Ben Fogle has made an incredibly rare outing with his wife Marina Hunt, to whom he has been married for 18 years.

Though the two frequently speak about their personal and family lives in interviews, they aren't often pictured out together, unless for a special occasion.

Ben and Marina were seen out at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Friday, for a wonderful day on the courtside.

The 51-year-old is a known fan of the sport, once revealing how much he loved it in his school years during an interview with Absolutely Education: "I was obsessed with tennis and also loved going into the craft building."

Ben and Marina Fogle made a rare united outing at Wimbledon this year

He also cited the "grass tennis courts in front of the school" as his favourite hangout place at his boarding school, Bryanston.

Ben and Marina's love story

The couple first met by chance, while they were both walking their respective dogs in Hyde Park, before soon kicking off a whirlwind romance and a soon-to-come surprise engagement.

In a social media post, he shared to commemorate the pair's 15th anniversary, Ben revealed that he asked for her hand in marriage "the day after rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean", including a picture of Marina, his then-fiancée, with a small piece of rope tied around her ring finger.

He confessed in the caption: "I didn't have time to buy a ring. So I made one from some rope on the rowing boat."

Ben Fogle and his wife Marina married in 2006

In 2006, Ben and Marina had their wedding ceremony in the medieval village of Monsaraz, which is in Portugal. They kept it small and low-key, holding the event in an intimate church setting with a small number of family and friends, though Marina's rope ring did get a glamorous upgrade in the form of a gorgeous inscribed wedding band.

According to Marina, the broadcaster lost his wedding ring within a day of the marriage, telling The Telegraph: "Worried looks were exchanged and after a sharp intake of breath, the news was broken to me that Ben's wedding ring was no longer on his finger, but had plunged to the bottom of the lake."

He now wears his second, replacement, wedding ring on a cord around his neck, for safety.

The two went on to have two children: Ludovic, born in 2009, and Iona, who was born in 2011.