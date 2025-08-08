Ben Fogle's fans leap to his defence amid 25-year 'struggle' with wife Marina

Ben Fogle has been met with an outpouring of love and support after sharing a moving tribute to his wife Marina, discussing their marriage "struggle".

The Animal Park star met his wife while walking their dogs in Hyde Park, and they tied the knot in 2006 before welcoming children Ludo and Iona.

In an appreciation post about his "hot" wife Marina, he detailed how she has supported his busy work schedule over the past 25 years. Next to a photo of the blonde beauty wearing a pair of cream shorts and sunglasses as she cuddled up to their dog on a boat trip, he wrote: "We often talk about work/life balance.

"Mine has seesawed wildly between the two over the last 25 years. I have struggled to find the perfect equilibrium. It isn’t easy, but @marina.fogle always has my back. She is the glue that keeps us all together.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Ben Fogle's wife and two kids

"I might get the accolades of a public, front-facing job, but Marina is the real hero and I love her more than ever. This isn’t to celebrate an anniversary or a birthday, just a very public PDA to say how much I love her (and to tell her how hot she is)."

© Instagram The New Lives in the Wild star shared an appreciation post about his wife Marina

Fans flocked to the comments section to praise Ben for his candour, with one writing: "What’s that saying … 'Behind every great man there is a great woman'… So lovely to hear that you appreciate her and what she does for you and your family. Bravo."

A second added: "How nice for a man to say something lovely out loud! Sometimes women need a bit of recognition & it’s very welcome," and a third supported his decision to open up, remarking: "Well done, you. How refreshing to share your feelings."

Ben's privacy

© Getty Marina Fogle and Ben Fogle have been married since 2006

This marked a U-turn for Ben, who tends to keep his family life away from the public eye, bar the odd photo on social media.

Relationship experts have revealed that the TV star's tendency to remain quiet about his marriage may indicate that he and Marina are an "emotionally mature" couple who don't feel the need for PDAs.

© Instagram The couple occasionally share photos of their two children

Sunaree Ko, Relationship Expert & Astrologer at TarotCards, explained that some celebrities fall into the trap of feeling the need to have elaborate vow renewals or regular gushing updates to show their affection.

"Real love isn’t built on big weddings or public declarations – it’s built on private growth, conflict resolution, and emotional maturity," she explained.

Time apart

© Getty Ben and Marina Fogle's time apart with their careers is a sign of a strong relationship

Meanwhile, the fact that Ben and Marina have spent time apart amid their chosen careers also signals a strong marriage.

Ben is often jet-setting across the world for his roles on New Lives in the Wild and Return to the Wild, while Austrian Marina keeps busy as a producer of podcasts The Parent Hood and As Good As It Gets and co-founder of The Bump Class.

Therapist and relationship coach Susie Masterson, founder of Ultra Living, previously told HELLO! that a certain level of "space" is healthy.

"Boundaries are crucial in relationships. As much as my work as a couples therapist and relationship coach is focused on 'the relationship', there also needs to be space for the individual.

"Successful relationships are predicated on a combination of shared pursuits and separate hobbies and interests. Being able to celebrate differences in relationships is a sign of respect and commitment," she said.