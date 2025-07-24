Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ben Fogle's 5 photos of adventurous teens 'sends a positive message'
Ben Fogle in a green jacket© Dave Benett

The Animal Park star shares two children with his wife, Marina

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
7 minutes ago
Ben Fogle is always outdoors and it appears that he's been raising his children to follow in his footsteps. Although the presenter doesn't share many photos of his teens, they're often pictured enjoying the outside world in his doting posts.

His daughter, Iona, is known for her love of horses. He once shared: "I love the relationship Iona has with horses. They are her whole world. Even on the coldest, darkest winter morning she is up early and back late. Animals really are like guardian angels. Whenever I’m away, I know that they are looking out for one another."

Speaking to HELLO!, Dr. Amanda Gummer, Chair of the Assoc of Play Industries and Founder of FUNdamentally Children, explained why it's important for celebrity and royal children to be seen enjoying the outside world, saying it "sends a really positive message about the value of outdoor play".

ben fogle with two children© Instagram
Ben and his family enjoy the outdoors

She continued: "Children naturally gravitate towards the outdoors because it offers freedom, variety, and endless opportunities for discovery. Whether it's climbing, running, getting muddy, or spotting bugs, outdoor play fuels children's imaginations and supports healthy development."

See the sweetest photos of his brood below…

A teenage boy and his mother in a boat with paddles© Instagram

Kayaking in Canda

During a sweet family vacation, Ben captured this sweet image of Ludo and mum Marina kayaking in the Canadian waters. Ludo was making sure to be very careful as he watched his oar while steering his mum around.

A teenage boy on a boat with two dogs; there's a pirate flag with a dog skull and crossbones flying from the boat© Instagram

Water baby

It appears that Ludo is a fan of being on the water, as he joined his dad for another trip on the waves. The pair were also joined by the family's dogs, as Ben wrote: "Dog days of summer."

A teenage girl standing on rocks with a sunset© Instagram

Iona's adventure

Ben's recent family photos show the gang off on another adventure, and it was daughter Iona who stole the show in this scenic shot. The teenager was seen posing glamorously as the setting sun created an incredible backdrop.

Ben Fogle holding up a baby in an orange parka© Instagram

Ice, ice baby

Ben's children have been getting up to adventures from the moment they were born, with the star taking his young son out to some of the chillier places on Earth. Little Ludo was all bundled up in an orange parka. We just can't get over how blonde his hair is in the photo!

Ben Fogle with his wife and two children in a car© Instagram

On the road again

Ben and Marina are very eco-conscious, so of course they drive an electric car. And here they were seen driving their brood off for the next adventure.

