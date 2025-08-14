5 daily habits to bolster your memory according to experts

When it comes to protecting brain health and sharpening recall, small everyday actions can make a big difference.

The team at HealthTest told HELLO! their top, science-backed habits to keep memory strong at any age.

Start the day with movement

© Getty Images Working out in the morning boosts blood flow to the brain

"Physical activity first thing in the morning is like flipping the brain's 'on' switch," the HealthTest team said. Movement boosts oxygen-rich blood flow to the brain, which helps to alertness and stimulate the growth of new brain cells in regions linked to memory.

Even just 10–15 minutes of brisk walking, gentle yoga or stretching is enough to prepare the mind for focus and learning.

Over time, consistent movement can strengthen both short-term and long-term cognitive resilience, making it easier to recall names, facts and details when you need them.

Fuel your brain with the right foods

© Getty Images A healthy diet will improve your brain health

"The brain uses nearly 20% of your daily energy, so nutrition plays a direct role in how well it works," they explained. Their go-to recommendations for brain-boosting foods include omega-3 fatty acids from oily fish like salmon, mackerel and sardines to keep brain cell membranes healthy.

They also recommend antioxidant-rich foods such as berries and leafy greens like spinach and kale, which reduce inflammation in brain tissue. Vitamin E from nuts and seeds was another standout; it has been linked to slower cognitive decline.

"Think of every meal as an opportunity to feed your neurons," they added.

Practise mindful learning

© Getty Images Learning an instrument stimulates the brain

According to HealthTest experts, memory is just like a muscle: "The more you work it, the stronger it gets."

They recommend dedicating at least 15 minutes each day to a mentally challenging activity, whether that's learning a new language, tackling a crossword, memorizing a poem, or picking up an instrument.

These tasks stimulate the formation of new neural connections, making it easier to store and retrieve information. "Novel challenges have the greatest impact on memory improvement," they emphasized.

Protect your sleep

© Getty Images Sleep is the building block of the memory

"Sleep is the brain's time to do housekeeping," they explained. During deep sleep, short-term memories are consolidated into long-term storage and waste proteins such as beta-amyloid, linked to Alzheimer's, are flushed out via the glymphatic system.

They recommend aiming for 7–9 hours of restful sleep each night, keeping bedtime and wake-up times consistent to maintain circadian rhythm.

"Limit caffeine from mid-afternoon onwards and create a bedtime ritual that signals to the brain it's time to wind down," they suggested.

Connect with others

© Getty Images Connecting with friends reinforces memory pathways

Humans are wired for connection, and regular social interaction "lights up" multiple brain regions at once, helping to reinforce memory pathways.

Whether it's chatting with a friend, joining a club, or calling a loved one, at least one genuine conversation a day can support both emotional well-being and cognitive health.

"It's not just good for your mood, it's one of the most natural ways to keep your memory networks strong," they explained.