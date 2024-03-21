All we know about Post Malone's home life including his very private fiancee and baby daughter

American rapper Post Malone, 28, came to fame around 2017 after his debut album Stoney was released and his sophomore album Beerbongs & Bentleys was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Born in Syracuse, New York, the rapper – real name Austin Post – has gone on to release three more albums, starred in various films including 2024's Road House remake, and he has ten Grammy nominations.

Here is all we know about the acclaimed artist…

© Scott Dudelson Rapper Post Malone performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud 2024

Did Post Malone get married?

Post has been engaged to fiancee Jamie since 2021. He dropped to one knee and asked for her hand in marriage while they were in Las Vegas.

"It was in [Las] Vegas," he told the podcast Call Her Daddy in 2023. "We’re not married – it was just a proposal. I had lost a significant amount of money at the table. We go upstairs and I’m off my rocker hammered and I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?' I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said 'no.' She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow’ and I was like, 'Alright.' And then I did and I was sober and it was nice."

The rapper has also praised his fiance for helping him through his alcohol addiction.

© Nina Westervelt Post Malone and his fiance Jamie at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

"I just have super beautiful people around me, and I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again," he told Howard Stern in 2022. "It's the guidance out of the dark into the light… She saved my [expletive] life — it's pretty epic."

Post has never publicly identified his fiance, but Jamie has been pictured at events with Post, including the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2023. It is believed they met in 2020.

© Perry Knotts Post Malone performs America the Beautiful prior to Super Bowl LVIII

Does Post Malone have a child?

Post became a father in 2022 when his fiance gave birth to their first child, a baby girl. They have never revealed her name, but in October 2022 Post got her initials tattooed on his head, 'DDP,' after a show in Indianapolis.

"It's really tough not being able to see her, but she's coming out more often [on tour] now," he told Alex Cooper, the host of Call Her Daddy, of his daughter. "I'm just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time."

© Greg Doherty Post Malone attends the Road House World Premiere during SXSW in 2024

"I guess not being able to be there for my baby, which is a new fear," the rapper added when asked what he feared most in life. "That's why I tried to slow down on drinking, to take better care of my body."

Did Post Malone write a song with Morgan Wallen?

The rapper teased a pivot to country music in March 2024 when he shared an Instagram video that featured a snippet of a new single. "Let’s go with the real mix this time @morganwallen," he captioned the post, on which Morgan commented: "I had some help getting to the point of posting it at 4 A.M. this song is one of my favs in a long time. Proud to be on it w u bub!!"

Why does Post Malone call himself Post Malone?

The artist has claimed that he chose his stage name when he was a teenager using a "rap name generator".

© Tabatha Fireman Post Malone performs on the Main Stage on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2018

Are Post Malone's face tattoos real?

Yes! As well as 'DDP' he has several other face tattoos.

"I feel like the face tattoos make me interesting to look at, so where I might lack in handsomeness, I make up for in intrigue at least," he told GQ.

What happened to Post Malone's weight?

© Jeff Kravitz Post Malone speaks onstage during the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame

Post Malone lost nearly 60 pounds by committing to a healthier lifestyle across 2022 and 2023.

"I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs," he wrote on April 27 2023 while on tour in Europe.

"I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and, I’d suppose, [my] performance on stage. I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. I guess ‘dad life’ kicked in and I decided to kick soda and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel."