Post Malone holds back tears in rare confession about how daughter 'saved' him from 'rough path'
Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Post Malone holds back tears in rare confession about how daughter 'saved' him from 'rough path'

The "Sunflower" singer shares a two-year-old daughter with his fiancée, though he keeps both of their identities private

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Post Malone has a lot to be thankful for, though more than anything, he is grateful for his daughter and fiancée.

The rapper, whose real name is Austin Post, was in a dark place before welcoming his daughter, whose name he has never shared publicly, two years ago, with his fiancée, whose identity he hasn't disclosed either.

Despite his penchant for privacy, he did give rare insight into how fatherhood changed his life, during an appearance on CBS Sunday Mornings on August 11.

Speaking with Anthony Mason about his new album F-1 Trillion, his first foray into country music featuring collaborations with the likes of Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, and Morgan Wallen, Post emotionally opened up about his daughter when discussing his song "Yours," dedicated to her.

The lyrics read in part: "And she might be wearing white, but her first dress, it was pink / She might be your better half, yeah, but she's my everything." The doting dad admitted: "I think about it a lot," about his daughter's future wedding date.

"I'll never forget her, if you've heard her cry, you'll never forget her either," he went on, and added: "It changes your life in the best way ever, and the most beautiful thing is she has a beautiful mom."

Clip from CBS Sunday Mornings (August 11, 2024) in Which Post Malone showcases his daughter's initials, DDP, tattooed on his forehead© CBS Sunday Mornings
The singer has his daughter's initials, "DDP" tattooed on his forehead

"You've said she saved your life?" the CBS correspondent noted, to which Post answered: "That's true, her and her mom."

"Four years ago, I was on a rough path," he reflected, sharing that he was wrestling with "everything," and that "loneliness" was troubling him. "It was terrible."

Post Malone performs onstage during Day 2 of Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California© Getty
The singer opened up about changing his lifestyle

"Getting up, having a good cry, drinking, and then going living your life, and then whenever you go lay down, drinking some more and having a good cry, and just like, I got to wake up tomorrow and do this again," he recalled.

Post Malone performs onstage at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas© Getty
His first country album is out August 16

However, now 29, he maintained with a smile: "I don't feel like that anymore, and it's the most amazing thing," and noted: "I needed to [go though that] for myself, to figure out who I am."

Post Malone and Blake Shelton perform onstage for Bud Light's "A Night In Nashville" concert at Marathon Music Works on July 16, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee© Getty
Blake, among other country stars, are featured in the album

Post first revealed he had a daughter, whose initials "DDP" he has tattooed on an upper corner of his forehead, during a June 2022 appearance on Howard Stern.

He later opened up about how he changed his lifestyle shortly after, telling Call her Daddy host Alex Cooper in August 2023 that his biggest fear in life was "not being able to be there for my baby, which is a new fear." He said: "That's why I tried to slow down on drinking, to take better care of my body."

