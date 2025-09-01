Savannah Guthrie is black and blue in photo following painful injury

Savannah Guthrie has enjoyed the "perfect" summer packed with fun and sun with her family, but over the Labor Day weekend, the Today host revealed she'd been injured. Taking to Instagram, Savannah shared a photo dump of some of the best moments with her husband, Michael Feldman, and their two children, Vale and Charley. The mom-of-two looked incredibly happy in the snaps that included beach vacations and bike rides.

However, her caption revealed it wasn't entirely care-free. "Perfect goodbye to summer - minus the broken toe." Amongst the idyllic family photos was a snap of Savannah's foot with a badly bruised pinky toe. While her red pedicure was perfect, her black and blue toe looked painful.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Savannah suffered an injury during her summer with her kids

Fans showed concern and wished her well, while others remarked on the startling resemblance between mother and daughter. Sadly, for Savannah, this isn't the first time she's suffered a toe injury. Back in 2022, she rocked slippers on Today due to a painful foot. She looked almost head-to-toe glam for a cooking segment in Studio 1A but later revealed on social media that all was not as it seemed.

Toe troubles

"Sprained toe silver lining - doing the show in slippers," she wrote alongside a snap of her on the show. "I may never go back." Fortunately for Savannah, she never seems to let her minor injuries stop her from enjoying life on screen and off. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2014 and their son in 2016.

© Instagram Her pinky toe was black and blue

Family life

Vale recently celebrated her 11th birthday and Savannah shared sweet snapshots and marveled at where the time has gone.

© Instagram They have a happy family life

She and Michael had their kids late in life and during a Today show segment, the journalist expressed that becoming a first-time mother was absolutely life changing for her. She explained: "I feel so different. I just feel like life just started. Honestly, I can't get over the joy she brings. It’s just inexpressible."

In another segment she acknowledged that she had anxiety as a new mom: "I'm like, 'You're just going to let us take her home. Was there any kind of manual?'" However, she didn't let her overthinking get the best of her and added: "But those moments I can remember being cheek-to-cheek, the tears rolling down and just having a little conversation with her like, 'I'm always going to love you. I'm always going to protect you. I'm always going to be your mommy.'"