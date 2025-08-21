TODAY'S Savannah Guthrie is glowing in never-before-seen pregnancy photo

Savannah Guthrie appeared to be feeling nostalgic about her children growing up as she shared a rare throwback photo from her pregnancy on Wednesday.

The TODAY Show host took to Instagram to post a photo proudly showing off her blossoming baby bump alongside her friend Siri Daly, who was also pregnant at the time. In the sweet snap, Savannah was expecting her first child, daughter Vale Guthrie Feldman.

© Instagram Savannah shared the pregnancy throwback on Instagram

Over the image, the NBC anchor penned: "The beginning of a beautiful family friendship. One of my fav pics…these babies are now 11!"

In the photo, Savannah wore a colorful, floral dress that beautifully hugged her baby bump, paired with her signature blonde bob. Siri, meanwhile, chose a white and gray striped dress. The two expectant mothers shared a sweet moment together, both beaming with wide smiles.

© Getty Images Savannah Guthrie hosts the Today Show

Motherhood

Savannah and her husband, Michael Feldman, welcomed their daughter in 2014 and their son, Charley, in 2016.

"We had our kids late," she said on an episode of former co-host Hoda Kotb's podcast Making Space. "You know, you go through life, you have your ups and downs, your heart breaks a few dozen times. You get some scar tissue."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Savannah Guthrie with daughter Vale and son Charley

"I was so totally vulnerable to them. Because I knew … if anything happened to them, I would not be OK. I wouldn't be OK. And it was terrifying. I was totally terrified by my vulnerability. So that was the first thing I learned from being a mom."

Savannah admitted that her favorite part about being a mother is witnessing both Vale and Charley coming "into their own personalities."

She told People: "They're stronger and more confident, more self-assured and empathetic, and I just think they're amazing creatures."

© Instagram Savannah's daughter looked all grown up in a social media post

During a recent episode of the TODAY Show, Savannah explained that her children are not allowed phones. "I actually drafted a contract for her to sign," she shared.

“It was basically like… I know that Mommy and Daddy can read my texts. I know I will not put in a text anything I wouldn’t want grandma and grandpa to see."

"I trust her," she added.

Vale borrows her mom's phone, with Savannah sharing a close relationship with the fellow moms of her daughter's friends. "Those girls were texting on our phones a lot because they didn’t have their own," Savannah recalled.