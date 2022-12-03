Savannah Guthrie's health update - all we know about the Today star's recent absence The star has missed work as she's been unwell

Savannah Guthrie has had a very challenging week after falling ill and being forced to take time off from Today.

The mom-of-two was distraught to miss the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting on 30 November, and then failed to return to the studios, much to the disappointment and concern of her fans.

She updated her social media followers from her bed where she revealed she had a fever and was feeling pretty under the weather in an Instagram post.

Her caption read: "UGH - flu or something like it since Monday. I'm so sad to miss the tree lighting and TODAY."

The longtime host then added: "Hopefully it passes soon! Miss everyone."

The much-loved presenter was inundated with messages over the next few days with fans asking if she was ok, sending prayers and adding heart emojis.

Savannah missed her role on Today show due to ill health

On Friday, she gave them a short update, but avoided mentioning her health. Savannah posted a snapshot of a ceramic cactus Christmas tree in her home which sparked a reaction from her followers.

Some commented on the unusual addition to her home decor but most opted to ask her what was wrong with her.

"Hope you’re feeling better and no one in your family got sick," wrote one, as another added: "Really hope you're ok."

Savannah will be desperate to be well for Christmas as she recently spoke to HELLO! about why the season is so important to her.

Savannah had flu symptoms which made her feel unwell

"Christmas is always a very special time in my family," she said. "My father was born on Christmas and it was his favorite holiday too. It had a magic around it and I try to recreate that for my kids."

Savannah's dad passed away in 1988 when she was only sixteen-years-old after suffering an unexpected heart attack.

The mom-of-two often remembers him with fondness and while it's sad that he isn't there to celebrate, she does all that she can to make their own traditions as a family.

Speaking of her children, she continued: "I want them to feel it's as much of a magical time as I always felt and treasured. I want to keep the old traditions alive but also start new ones."

