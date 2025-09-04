HGTV star given 'another chance at life' after double-organ transplant — see statement

Tiffany Brooks is on the road to recovery — and counting her blessings. This week, the HGTV star, who has lived with Type 1 diabetes for 40 years, underwent a double-organ transplant. The Design Star alum was "given another chance" and received a transplant for both her kidneys and pancreas, 20 years after undergoing a kidney transplant in 2004 and later a pancreas transplant the following year.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Tiffany, 46, wrote: "I am blessed to share that I have been given another chance at life with a very special kidney and pancreas donor," adding: "I am overcome with emotion for this amazing gift and am incredibly gracious for the transplant team at Northwestern Memorial Hospital."

© Instagram Tiffany's statement

"I am now at home recovering with my family as I take this time to heal," she concluded, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with support. "I wish you nothing but the very best. Nothing means more than health. Literally nothing. Please be well," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Tiffany, you are and have always been in my prayers!" and: "Oh my God!!! To a very very long and healthy life," as well as: "Sending hugs and prayers due complete restoration and recovery."

Tiffany did not share what prompted her to need a second transplant for her kidneys and pancreas, however she did previously open up about her experience with diabetes, particularly when her kidneys shut down when she was pregnant with her son in 2003, in a 2013 blog post. "10 years ago to the day I was lying 7.5 months pregnant in a hospital bed at Northwestern University. I have had juvenile diabetes since the age of 6 and it was now taking a toll on my kidneys, and my unborn son. They told me that once I deliver, my kidneys would be in a downward spiral that they could not stop," she shared at the time.

© Tiffany Brooks The HGTV star with her husband Dante and son Ayden around 2013

Tiffany went on to write how she delivered her son four weeks premature. "They had to induce the labor because my body could no longer handle the pregnancy. Ayden came in weighing 3 pounds, 11 ounces and he was able to breathe on his own. He would be fed through a feeding tube and kept in an incubator, like the other premies until he was ready to come home. He started eating on his own immediately, and quickly gained weight, he was ready to hit the streets a week and a half later. Me on the other hand — not so good."

She further explained how by the time her son Ayden was released, her kidneys had 30% of its function left. "I went home to an in-home nurse that would come and take blood from me every other day, a mother who was there and never left my side while helping me care for myself and my newborn son- whom I was barely strong enough to hold in my arms. Dante, my husband, never, EVER let me see him cry. But he later shared with me that he did every day. He prayed to God not to let him have to raise this child alone," she recalled.

© Getty Images Tiffany attending the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles in 2023

"After a week or so of not having my full capacity of oxygen, and vomiting constantly," she was rushed to the ER, and subsequently placed on a routine of receiving dialysis three times a week. "I weighed 105 pounds, had jaundice of the skin, and at 24 I was on dialysis. I was the youngest patient at the dialysis center," she said.

Tiffany concluded: "After being on dialysis for 5 months, I received the greatest gift of a working kidney on February 4th, 2004. Then over a year later, I got a phone call that they had a pancreas for me. If this second transplant was successful this would take away my diabetes that had beat my ass for the past 20 years. I received a pancreas on October 19th, 2005. For the past 8 years I have not suffered from any signs of rejection from either organ."