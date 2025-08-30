Skip to main contentSkip to footer
'Grateful' Gordon Ramsay, 58, inundated with support following skin cancer scare
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, 58, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a major health update, as he received some surgery to remove a basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer.

Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock (12523195k) Gordon Ramsay 'This Morning' TV show, London, UK - 04 Oct 2021© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Gordon Ramsay, 58, takes pride in looking after his health as much as he can. Last year, following his horror bike crash, which might have been fatal were he not wearing his helmet, the celebrity chef underwent a dramatic transformation, which he showed off in his cover shoot for Men's Health UK. Looking toned and bruise-free, after months recovering from the accident, it was clearer than ever that the father-of-six takes care of himself. Hence, it comes as no surprise that Gordon took a very proactive approach to handling a skin cancer scare, which he revealed in a social media post on Saturday.

Gordon Ramsay shared photos following his surgery for basal cell carcinoma© Instagram
Taking to Instagram, he shared two photographs post-surgery, one with a plaster and another showing the stitches, explaining what he had undergone in the caption: "Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma, thank you! Please don't forget your sunscreen this weekend [heart emoji] I promise you it's not a face lift! I'd need a refund…"

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Gordon Ramsay's family life

Fans and followers inundated Gordon with support

In his comment section, fans and followers inundated the father of Holly and Tilly Ramsay with support. One wrote: "So important to share things like this, slap on a hat, suncream and seek shade, happy healing, well done to the amazing people who work in healthcare who do amazing work like this." Another penned: "Well done you for getting a skin check! Something we should all be lining up for [applause emoji]."

Gordon Ramsay was inundated with support after sharing the photos© Instagram
In fact, the official account for UK charity Cancer Research also responded to Gordon's post, writing: "Glad to hear you're doing well, Gordon, and thanks for raising awareness of how important it is to stay safe in the sun [heart emoji] Seek shade, cover up, and apply sunscreen regularly and generously [sun emoji]."

What is basal cell carcinoma?

Also abbreviated as BCC, basal cell carcinoma is a form of non-melanoma skin cancer, which is a common form of cancer starting in the top layer of skin. According to the NHS website, it is most frequently caused by ultraviolet light from the sun and in sunbeds, but can be exacerbated by factors such as age, having pale skin, or having had skin cancer in the past. Fortunately, it can often be treated simply and risk can be reduced by being vigilant when it comes to the sun, for example through the regular use of sunscreen.

