NAD+ supplements made my world brighter in my 40s – here's how they work

When it comes to supplements, I thought I had ticked all the boxes with my regular ritual of collagen, vitamin D and B12, hoping the combination would keep me dancing into old age. Then I was introduced to NAD+ (also known colloquially as NAD) and it threw me a curveball. Celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cat Deeley all hail NAD+ as the wonder supplement that keeps them feeling youthful in midlife, but it's not only the stars who are rolling out the red carpet for this supplement, which is why it's worth paying attention. Research is ongoing into whether boosting NAD could help prevent or ease symptoms for patients with Alzheimer's, which could be a huge anti-aging game-changer.

But what exactly is NAD and why do we need it?

"NAD+ is basically your body’s spark plug," says Willpowders supplement founder Davinia Taylor, who is a cheerleader for NAD+. "Every cell uses it to make energy in the mitochondria - the little 'batteries' that power your brain, muscles, and metabolism. Without NAD+, nothing works properly."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat Deeley takes NAD+ supplements in her 40s

Cat Deeley said taking the supplement made her "world seemed brighter", while Davinia said taking it is "like flipping a light switch back on. I notice less brain fog, faster recovery, and more resilience - whether it's after travel, a night out, or just a demanding day."

NAD+ is available via IV drip (Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were seen hooked up to sources of the supplement in The Kardashians), but a more accessible way is via capsules – which is how Cat and Davinia take them, though as a fan of biohacking, Davinia has taken it via a drip, too.

The science behind NAD

Expert immunologist Dr. Jenna Macciochi digs into the science behind NAD+ in her new book, Immune To Age, explaining how it links to our sirtuins.

Dr. Jenna Macciochi explains the benefits of NAD in midlife

"Sirtuins, a family of seven proteins, are at the forefront of longevity science due to their ability to regulate critical biological processes and potentially slow the hallmarks of ageing," she explains. "Sirtuins rely on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a critical coenzyme that plays an essential role in energy metabolism and cellular repair. "However, our NAD+ levels naturally decline with age, compromising sirtuin activity and contributing to ageing processes."

A dip in NAD

Our NAD levels drop by 50% by the time we are 40 and continue to decline each decade according to research done by Naturopath, Nutritionist and supplement brand Artah's founder, Rhian Stephenson. "In addition to normal age-related loss of NAD, lifestyle factors such as chronic stress, regular alcohol consumption, smoking, lack of exercise, chronic inflammation, poor diet, lack of sleep, and excessive food intake can also deplete NAD."

Rhian Stephenson's wellness brand, ARTAH, sells an NAD+ supplement

What are the symptoms of low NAD?

It may sound like similar symptoms to the perimenopause, but slower metabolism, fatigue, and brain fog are key signs your NAD levels may be declining. Also, that three day hangover you have been suffering, from which you could bounce back from pre-40, may not be related to cheap wine but the depletion of NAD in your system.

"People start feeling sluggish, less resilient, slower to recover - whether it's from exercise, stress, or even a night out," says Davinia. "Basically, a lack of NAD in the body is why our hangovers get by more brutal as we age… however as a teetotaller it's also great to keep NAD elevated in order or stay resilient and optimistic even in times of stress. Supporting NAD is about keeping energy high, protecting cells, and slowing that feeling of burnout that often hits in your 40s and 50s."

Davinia Taylor rates NAD+, taking it via IV drip and supplements

What can we do to protect our NAD levels?

"Supplementation strategies to enhance NAD+ are popping up everywhere," says Dr. Jenna, who is positively cautious about the new products on the market. Like all supplements, it shouldn't be seen as a wonder drug on its own, she says. "We are still learning about the efficiency [of NAD supplements] and there is some debate around the long-term effects and optimal dosages. While NAD+ precursors hold potential as part of a longevity toolkit, they should be viewed as complementary to - not a replacement for - the foundational practices of healthy living."

© Getty Images Many of us already have fulsome supplement routines, but adding in NAD+ could be of great benefit in midlife

As an owner of a supplement company, Rhian agrees. "The good news is that most of the lifestyle factors that support NAD levels are the same core principles of healthy living - eating well, moving your body, sleeping well, managing stress, reducing food intake - so it doesn't need to be complicated."

How to naturally boost NAD levels

Intermittent fasting

Healthy dietary patterns (including a high intake of polyphenols, found in chestnuts, pecans and olives, to name three),

Exercise and more specifically, HIIT

Cold therapy

Sauna use

Lower stress levels (easier said than done!)

"With that being said, it can take months to years to fully change your lifestyle in a way that naturally boosts NAD, so start with the most achievable things first," Rhian says. "Supplements, exercise and stress management are straight forward ways to support NAD levels. Other things that are a little more niche, such as cold exposure, saunas, and IVs - are nice to haves, but definitely not must haves."