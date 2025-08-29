Khloe Kardashian swears by anti-anxiety supplement saffron - does it work?

Khloe Kardashian's podcast is one that we regularly tune into; we love hearing titbits of her life and, of course, checking out her guests, who always have such an interesting story to tell. Back in May, the host of Khloe in Wonderland sat down with Dr. Amen and explained that she regularly takes Saffron supplements. Wellness fans picked up on this information, especially when the mother-of-two explained how the spice makes her feel.

Kim Kardashian's younger sister quipped: "The saffron pills I take - it's about mood adjustments. I do believe it really works." Kris Jenner's daughter also name-dropped the brand she takes, known as 'Happy Saffron'.

So what's the science behind this? We decided to call in the experts.

Does Saffron actually work?

"Saffron is often referred to as ‘the sunshine or golden spice’ not just for its golden distinctive colour but for its uplifting properties too," Naturopathic Nutritionist Jessica Shand explained to HELLO!.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Khloe Kardashian talks to HF

"Saffron comes from the tiny red threads found in the centre of the crocus flower and has been prized for centuries in traditional medicine, which is why I’m such a fan," the author of The Hormone Balance Handbook revealed.

"In terms of health benefits, research suggests saffron may help support mood, ease symptoms of anxiety, and even benefit memory and focus. It’s also rich in antioxidant compounds that protect cells from oxidative stress and has been known to support PMS, too."

Jess recommends The Naked Pharmacy Saffrosun Calm

The talented professional explained how incorporating it into your daily routine can be super helpful. "While it’s one of the most expensive spices in the world due to its labour-intensive harvest, a little goes a long way - and when used consistently, saffron can be a valuable natural support for emotional wellbeing and cognitive health."