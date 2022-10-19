NAD supplements: Boost energy, support sleep and soften skin with Hailey Bieber's favourite wellness hack

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner sang the praises of NAD supplementation in a recent episode of The Kardashians, with Hailey saying: “I’m going to NAD for the rest of my life and I’m never going to age,” but what are NAD supplements, and do we really need them? And, can they really slow down ageing?

Firstly, what is NAD?

NAD is a natural chemical found in every cell in the body, but as we age, our natural supply declines.

NAD plays an essential role in cellular processes that protect us from ageing and disease, so when we're in short supply, we start to age quicker - and our natural levels begin to decline in our late twenties.

A lack of NAD increases the likelihood of faster ageing, heart disease, metabolic disorders such as diabetes, neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, and other age-related diseases, according to Sophie Chabloz, co-founder of Swiss supplement brand Avea Life.

What are NAD supplements?

Think of NAD supplements as a top-up to your natural supply. They are designed to help boost the amount of NAD circulating in your bloodstream.

The benefits of NAD supplements

Sophie says that taking NAD supplements has a plethora of benefits, including increased energy, better sleep, increased focus, smoother skin and some people even noticed effortlessly losing a few pounds, as [the supplements] can boost metabolism.

NAD supplements can also help during menopause, says Sophie: “Menopause causes a huge increase in cellular ageing in a short space of time, slowing down energy and repair mechanisms in the body. However, menopausal symptoms can be effectively combatted with improved levels of NAD.”

The key takeaway about NAD supplements, is that through supporting cellular processes, they can increase lifespan and, equally importantly, healthspan—the number of healthy, disease-free years of your life.

How to take NAD supplements

NAD supplements should be taken daily, with Sophie saying it takes on average three months to notice positive changes in your energy levels, sleep cycle, ability to focus, and skin health.

