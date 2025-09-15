6 early signs of dementia before 65 – and when to get checked

Dementia affects 57 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and is one of the most common causes of death globally. While memory loss is one of the most widely known symptoms of the condition, there are also a lot more early warning signs of dementia that aren't always as easily recognised. Experts think that misinterpreting emotions may now be another subtle indication of the disease, and is something that can be lost even with a small dip in cognitive function.

Meanwhile, there is growing evidence that mental health problems, including depression and anxiety, can also be connected with developing dementia later on in life. The likelihood of being diagnosed with dementia increases with age, affecting 22 per cent of 85 to 89-year-olds, and 33 per cent of those aged over 90. However, these early warning signs can present themselves long before dementia becomes evident. Here are six to look out for…

© Getty Images There are some early signs of dementia to look out for aside from memory loss

Memory problems

Memory problems are one of the first signs of Alzheimer's Disease, the most common form of dementia. This may include problems recalling recent events, losing or misplacing items, and forgetting the names of people or objects. Over time, these issues can get progressively worse, and will begin to affect everyday life, which can be challenging for the person themself and the people around them.

Misinterpreting emotions

Dementia is caused by damage to the brain, including the areas that help us to recognise facial expressions and read people's tone of voice. Now research shows that the ability to recognise facial expressions and emotions can drop significantly long before memory problems become apparent. Participants struggled to recognise negative emotions, including fear and anger, as easily, but were able to identify happy facial expressions for longer. So, struggling to read emotions or understand others may be an early warning sign of damage to the brain.

Mental health problems

Suffering from mental health problems, including depression, anxiety and personality disorders, has been linked to developing dementia later on in life. Research from France has found that people with one mood or anxiety disorder were twice as likely to develop dementia as those who didn't. Meanwhile, those who experienced multiple mental health problems were even more likely to get dementia, strongly suggesting that there is a connection between the two.

© Getty Images Depression is linked to a higher chance of developing dementia

Confusion

In the early stages of dementia, confusion can be common. This can present itself as getting lost when walking or driving, even in familiar places, and difficulty in solving problems or making decisions.

Communication difficulties

© Getty Images People with frontotemporal dementia might suffer from language problems

Dementia can damage the parts of the brain that control language, which can lead to an array of communication problems. According to Alzheimer's Society, language problems can be experienced much earlier in people with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Signs may include not being able to find the right words or using substitute words for what they're trying to say, and using words jumbled up in the wrong order.

Changes in personality or behaviour

The World Health Organization says that changes in mood and behaviour can also be an early indication of dementia. These may include "feeling anxious, sad or angry about memory loss, personality changes and inappropriate behaviour." People may withdraw from work or social activities, or lose interest in other people's emotions and feelings.

When to be worried if you're under the age of 65

© Getty Images Our maximum cognitive capacity is usually reached between 60 and 65 years old, and from then on a decline in memory can be expected

Dementia is more common in people over the age of 65, but it can still develop at a younger age. We can all be forgetful from time to time, but if you persistently notice any of these symptoms in yourself or someone else, arrange an appointment with your doctor. Dementia affects each person differently, so if you have any of these symptoms, it is not necessarily an indication that you have it.