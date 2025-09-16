Carrie Ann Inaba to miss Dancing with the Stars season 34 premiere — here's why

Unfortunately, Carrie Ann Inaba will not be present in the ballroom tonight for the season 34 premiere of Dancing with the Stars. The longtime judge was set to join Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli for the season's debut on September 16, hosted once again by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro. However, a few hours before going on the air, the performer took to her social media page to share that she won't be able to make the premiere after all, missing in action due to an illness.

"I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather. I'm resting up and can't wait to be back next week in good health," she wrote, confirming that she does intend to be back in the ballroom for week two. "In the meantime, I wish all the contestants the very best of luck. I'll be cheering you on from home. Have a great show everyone!"

The statement was shared on the DWTS Instagram page as well, with Derek responding with heart emojis. Her followers responded with messages of encouragement like: "Feel better, see you next week!" and: "Feel better soon! You will be missed tonight!" as well as: "We'll miss you! Feel better and see ya next week," plus Jenna Johnson commenting: "Feel better Carrie Ann!!!"

This season features 14 new celebrity contestants vying for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy: Jen Affleck, Hilaria Baldwin, Jordan Chiles, Baron Davis, Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Corey Feldman, Danielle Fishel, Elaine Hendrix, Scott Hoying, Robert Irwin, Lauren Jauregui, Whitney Leavitt and Andy Richter.

Recently, in June, Carrie Ann, 57, commemorated 20 years of the show, judging with Len and Bruno. "My life was forever changed. It's been an incredible journey of self discovery and a wonderful experience witnessing the unique intersection of dance and human nature, competition and shared experience, artistry and vulnerability. There has been nothing like it in my life," she penned on Instagram.

"I greatly appreciate having a 'seat at the table' (as they say) to share my thoughts, my truths, and my own personal experience to help shape the experience of others towards dance," Carrie Ann continued. "When I went to UCLA I had a professor who once told us, 'One day you will have a platform, and YOU BETTER KNOW what YOU want to CONTRIBUTE to this world.'"

"His words always stayed with me and I have always stayed true to what I decided when I sat there that first day. I swore to speak to the truth – my own personal truth from my life's journey and unique performing and creative experience. And most importantly, to speak that truth even when it was difficult."

"And I promised to help others find the true gift of movement, to feel their own authentic self within the movements of the dance." She concluded with: "Thank you @dancingwiththestars and to all the contestants who have taken the great leap of courage and danced on the show. I have so much love and respect in ways you wouldn't believe."