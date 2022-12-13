DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba's hospital visit uncovers health woe

Dancing With The Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba had a rough day on Monday, suffering with two health woes.

The professional dancer took to Instagram stories to share her ailments, starting off with filling her followers in on an injury she sustained at home. Sharing a photo from Exer, an urgent medical care provider in California, Carrie Ann wrote: "I was building furniture last night and heard my rib pop.

"Lesson learned. My rib cage is not a vice and is not stronger than wood."

While in the waiting room to be seen for her injury, Carrie Ann, 54, noticed she had another health concern too, after using the facility's virtual check-in service.

"They have virtual check-in. It's so weird," she wrote. "You talk to a person who is somewhere else and you scan your documents in.

Carrie Ann Inaba sought medical advice after popping her rib

"And now I think I need to get my hearing checked. I couldn't hear them when I was right up next to the screen. But I can hear everyone else checking in from across the room."

Carrie Ann is no stranger to dealing with health issues. The star has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, lupus and arthritis, along with Sjögren's Syndrome, all of which means that even a small illness, such as flu or a sickness bug, can set her back a long way.

Carrie Ann shared she was struggling with her hearing

Owing to the illness Carrie Ann battles with, she said she has to "manage [her] life with autoimmune disease very carefully".

Carrie Ann said she struggled to get a diagnosis from doctors, often feeling like she was being gaslit to believe nothing was wrong.

Symptoms of autoimmune disease can be hard to pin down, but the dancer first knew something was wrong when she had extremely dry eyes. "I used to get dry eyes a lot, and Sjögren's Syndrome is an autoimmune condition where your immune system attacks your moisture-producing glands, so that includes your tears. Your ability to make tears is affected, and so are salivary glands and your skin moisture," she told Health Digest.

She saw five doctors before she was diagnosed with Sjögren's Syndrome, and at the same time was diagnosed with lupus, while her fibromyalgia meant she was in "immense pain, and the pain wouldn't stop".

To treat her myriad of health conditions, Carrie Ann changed the way she ate, making sure that her body reacted well to everything she consumed.

She also started spending time in hyperbaric oxygen chambers, which take down inflammation and related pain.

Carrie Ann added that moving every day helped with the pain. "No matter how much pain I was in, I did some sort of physical movement," she said. "The longer you go without exercising, the worse it gets."

