Carrie Ann Inaba gives hugely personal update on health battle: 'It's not fun'

Carrie Ann Inaba has opened up about her health in a personal new post on social media, and has since been flooded with supportive messages from her followers.

The Dancing with the Stars judge has been branded "brave" for sharing her story as she continues to battle several health issues, including lupus.

The professional dancer reflected on the early days of her lupus diagnosis and revealed that she didn't know how to properly deal with the symptoms, and as a result she was triggering them without realising - making it worse as a result.

VIDEO: Carrie Ann Inaba's emotional tribute to DWTS judge Len Goodman

In a video montage posted, which featured clips of Carrie in hospital as well as resting at home, she said in a voice over: "Looking back, I was doing a lot of things to trigger flares, including hiking, sitting in the sun, and I was pushing myself too far but not managing my stress levels."

She concluded: "Things are different now. I've learnt what lupus is, that it's a serious autoimmune disease that can lead to irreversible damage, so I take better care of myself. I schedule rest, I keep stress to a minimum... I also work closely with my doctors to choose the right treatments for me."

The star wrote a lengthy caption further explaining that she had been working with GSK Partner to get ahead of her illness and find ways to lessen the triggers. In the comments section, many fans were sympathetic, leading Carrie to reply to one follower: "Thank you for sharing. It’s not fun, but we can be proactive in our healthcare."

She had written alongside the video: "This content is intended for a U.S. audience #ad #GSKPartner "I’m so excited to announce my partnership with GSK!

© Getty Images Carrie Ann Inaba has been very open about her health battles

"After years of wondering why I felt the way I did, I now know that I live with lupus – an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the body and causes inflammation that over time can damage different parts of the body including the organs.

"I am proactive about trying to prevent my own lupus flares, by taking rest and managing my stress levels, amongst other things.

© Getty Images Carrie Ann Inaba was diagnosed with auto-immune diseases including lupus several years ago

"Talk to a doctor and learn more at IWillTakeOnLupus.com or the link in my bio. Remember, this content is not intended to be a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Please talk to a healthcare provider for any questions. They are always the best resource for medical information."

© Photo: Getty Images Carrie has raised a lot of awareness of her illness

As well as lupus, Carrie suffers with fibromyalgia and arthritis, along with Sjögren's Syndrome, all of which mean that even a small illness, such as flu or a sickness bug, can set her back a long way.

Carrie Ann said in the past that she struggled to get a diagnosis from doctors in the early days, often feeling like she was being gaslit to believe nothing was wrong.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.