Whoopi Goldberg showcases incredible weight loss on air as The View returns with new season

Whoopi Goldberg showed off her massive weight loss as she returned to The View, which premiered season 29 on September 8. In the hit daytime show's promo shot, Whoopi looked radiant while sporting a button-up denim shirt, with a white button-up shirt underneath. The star rocked her signature locks and darker hue lipstick.

Recommended video You may also like Celebrities Who Changed Their Real Names

On the day of the premiere, she stunned the audience with a white button up shirt with a blue cardigan over it and black pants and blue sneakers. Throughout the week, she also sported a dark brown blazer, khaki pants and open-toe sneakers with socks underneath. Whoopi also donned a camouflage-colored top, black pants, and black open-foot sneakers on another day.

The TV host has been open about her weight loss journey for several years now and she started it off by weighing 300 pounds. Back in March 2025, the actress had already lost a staggering 100 pounds, which she proudly flaunted at the Oscars. She revealed her big transformation as she donned a gorgeous metallic gown which highlighted her slimmer waist. Whoopi was first inspired to lose weight after she finished production for her film Till in 2022.

© ABC She showed off her slimmer figure during her show's return

The EGOT winner acknowledged that she was at her heaviest back then and that prior to the start of filming, she had suffered a health scare. She ended up in the hospital, where she got diagnosed with pneumonia which was attacking both of her lungs. On top of that difficulty, she also learned that she had sepsis, which is a life-threatening condition in which the body attacks itself instead of a disease which is extremely dangerous.

© Getty Images Whoopie flaunted her new weight at an event a few days before her show's premiere

After her visit, she had to take a multitude of prescriptions, which made her gain weight as a side effect. She revealed that she didn't personally notice her weight gain at the time, because she was focusing on different responsibilities in her life. She only realized after people assumed she was wearing a "fat suit" in order to film Till.

Whoopi expressed: "I was indignant. I was like, 'This is not a fat suit. This is me!' And then you see." It was only when people were brutally honest with her that she set off on her weight loss journey. She added: "You're living your life and you're doing what you need to do—and that's the last thing you're thinking about because you've got other stuff on your mind."

© Getty Images In March 2025, the actress lost 100 pounds

She added: "When you realize it, you go, 'Well, damn.' And everyone says, 'Well, I thought you knew.'" The TV explained: "I had taken all those steroids, I was on all this stuff. I just always felt like me. And then I saw me and I thought, 'Oh! That's a lot of me!" She has been transparent about how she was able to shed that amount of weight in such a short period of time.

© Getty Images During the filming of Till, Whoopie was 300 pounds

Whoopi acknowledged on The View that she turned to the weight-loss medication, Mounjaro for help. Her co-host Sunny Hostin, admitted that she used it as well after she gained 40 pounds during the pandemic. During Whoopi's interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show in May 2024, she expressed: "I’m doing that wonderful little shot that works for folks who need some help. It's been really good for me."

She happily added that she lost the weight equivalent "of almost two people." As for why Whoopi has chosen to be transparent about using the weight-loss drug, she humorously expressed: "I say it all the time. Because you can't go from close to 300 pounds without someone saying, 'OK, what happened?' Cause you know I didn't go to the gym!"