Exclusive: Michael Mosley's widow Dr Clare and son Dr Jack on furthering late star's 'really important' legacy

When it comes to Michael Mosley's legacy, those who have lost weight or become healthier as a result of following his 5:2 or The Fast 800 health programmes will long feel the impact. But with weight loss medication becoming a hotter potato than ever in the health and diet space, the late broadcaster's wife and son, Drs Clare and Jack Mosley, are keen to ensure Michael's The Fast 800 programme moves with the times. "There is no doubt that the weight loss drugs are here for good, and they have a significant role to play. Michael would have said the same," Dr Clare tells HELLO! as she and Jack sit down for an exclusive interview amid the launch of The Fast 800's brand new weight loss medication approach.

"The Fast 800 is such a big part of the Mosley mission and his legacy, so it has helped over 100,000 people through the regular programme, so it feels so good to be able to continue that," Jack adds, having lost his father in 2024. "He was very interested in the weight loss medications, but he could see some of these problems that were emerging, and the great thing about this is that [The Fast 800] can support people through that journey if that is what you choose to do."

© The Fast 800 Dr Clare and Dr Jack sat down with HELLO!, opening up about continuing Michael's legacy

Food first approach

The thread that has long run through all of Michael Mosley's work, and now the work of his wife and son, is the importance placed on the type of food consumed while trying to lose weight, Clare and Jack explain. "The key things with the Fast 800 are that it's providing nutritious food, which is following a Mediterranean style diet with plenty of protein, healthy fats, fibre, vitamins and minerals, so that you're getting all the nutritious food that you need," Jack tells us.

© Instagram Clare said her husband was interested in weight loss medications

"The other thing is that it's not just about the food," he continues. "There's also this holistic approach that's encouraging people to make sure they are exercising and doing even strength training, like meditation, yoga, Pilates, and providing that community atmosphere. This is obviously something my dad set up, which was really important to him and was a really big part of his legacy."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The Fast 800 programme combines intermittent fasting with a Mediterranean diet

Now, they are continuing to honour his legacy by supporting people on weight loss medications. "The idea, especially with the support of The Fast 800, is that when you're starting on the weight loss medication, you are quite significantly cutting down your calories to around 800 to 1000 calories," Jack explains.

© Getty Images Mounjaro’s rise puts diet and injections side by side

"Your appetite is going to be restricted if you are taking the weight loss medications, and then the idea is if you are thinking of reducing the dose of the GLP-1s, or if you're even coming off them, that's when you transition towards this intermittent fasting approach to keep your weight steady."

© Getty The Fast800 encourages people to eat a Mediterranean diet

"It reduces the window of eating, and that gives people a bit more control," Clare adds, explaining the benefits of a Mediterranean diet that The Fast 800 centres around. "It's the best evidence-based diet there is, and that involves plenty of nuts, seeds, fruits, a small amount of meat, oily fish is particularly important, and it actually works for world cuisine, you can translate it. It is an extremely healthy and reliable diet."