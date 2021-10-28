Jasmine Harman's fans notice huge difference in new weight loss progress photos The A Place In The Sun host shared a before and after shot

A Place In the Sun host Jasmine Harman has shared a new progress photo from her weight loss journey during a family trip to Cyprus, shortly after she revealed that she was recently mistaken to be pregnant. In reference to her 'before' shot, Jasmine explained that "it's not surprising someone thought I was expecting" and puts it down to bloating, while her fans were quick to compliment her on the change seen in the 'after' shot.

One wrote: "The difference here is so noticeable," along with the clapping hands emoji, while another added: "I can see a big difference already! You look great," and a third agreed: "I can really see a difference in the photos, well done."

Jasmine shared a lengthy caption alongside the shots, in which she shared that she believes bread could have a big influence over her bloating, and has now been working on 'mindful eating'.

"Progress shot: I’m currently away so I have not got any bathroom scales with me," she began. "It’s actually very refreshing not to be obsessing over the number on the scales, but I did bring my measuring tape and I can still take photos for comparison. (Can you see the difference?!)

Jasmine shared a before and after shot following two weeks of progress

"There is just two weeks between these two shots and I’m looking at the first one thinking 'it’s not surprising that someone thought I was expecting'. There may be various reasons why I was so bloated, but I feel that bread may be a big contributing factor. I love bread. I could quite happily eat bread at every meal. I’ve not had a lot of bread in the last few weeks and I’ve really noticed a difference.

Jasmine Harman recently opened up about being asked if she was pregnant

"I’ve not been following a very strict regime, it’s more like 'mindful eating' under the watchful eye of @plantpoweredcoach_ who has been helping me to think about my food / drink choices and keeping me focussed. But it’s really helping me to feel more in control and more confident in myself. What are the ways you like to keep track of your progress?"

