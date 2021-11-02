Loose Women's Judi Love's impressive 1.5 stone weight loss transformation revealed

Strictly Come Dancing and Loose Women star Judi Love has opened up about losing a stone and a half thanks to competing in Strictly.

SEE: Judi Love's cosy East London family house – see inside

She returned to the show this weekend, after taking a week off since she tested positive for Covid, but was eliminated. It was before taking to the dance floor for one last time with partner Graziano Di Prima that she commented on how the show had helped her lose weight.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima break silence after Strictly exit

Speaking to Strictly host Tess Daly, she said: "Can I say thanks to Strictly for helping me lose a stone and a half."

Judi previously shared that she had lost four pounds just a few weeks into the series.

SEE: The Loose Women stars' stylish homes unveiled

MORE: Judi Love's family: Everything you need to know

"I've lost about five pounds already, well, maybe pushing five, about four," she told her fellow Loose Women panellists back in September.

Judi's training regime for Strictly helped her lose a stone and a half

She has also spoken out about how dancing in the show helped her recover from Covid. "I've got to say thanks to Strictly because doing this dance and getting healthier, fighting Covid, it really, really has helped me physically and health-wise and it's just an amazing experience," she said on another episode of Strictly.

Judi competed in Strictly with Graziano Di Prima

On Instagram, she also stressed how she believed exercise and dancing had made her battle with Covid easier. "I give thanks that I was doing the exercise and dancing thing," she said. "I feel like I'm handling it much better than I would have if I hadn't been doing the exercise and the sweat."

She added: "I just want to say to you I'm here. It's been a rough couple of days and it's really about for you to get your health in order. Health is wealth and I'm not just talking about cashing that cheque."

Judi has also revealed how partner Graziano helped her both physically and mentally: "Somehow, Graziano has pushed me in a way that I've never been pushed before," she said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.