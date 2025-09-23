Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella marks emotional update as she revisits cancer journey — watch

Isabella Strahan is celebrating how far she has come. One of Michael Strahan's three daughters, the 21-year-old was both a college student and a budding model when in October 2023, just weeks into her freshman year at the University of Southern California, she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common form of brain cancer in children. She subsequently underwent several surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy, and, as she comes up to the two year anniversary of her diagnosis — she was declared cancer-free last summer — she has honored her journey towards remission in a new video on TikTok documenting it.

The emotional video was captioned with: "Living the life I fought for," and fans were quick to take to the comments section with supportive messages. "YESSSS GOD BLESS YOU," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "You are an answered prayer," and: "SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!!! You did THAT," as well as: "Beautiful and inspiring."

In addition to Isabella, the Good Morning America anchor is also a dad to her twin sister Sophia, who is a student at Duke University, and who he shares with ex-wife Jean Muggli, as well as Tanita, 33, and Michael Jr., 30, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.